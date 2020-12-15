Egypt receives offers from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to invest in two airports in Cairo

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Aviation received investment offers from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to compete for cargo village projects at Cairo International Airport and Sphinx International Airport (west of Cairo), according to statements by Minister of Aviation Mohammed Manar.
Manar said that his ministry aims to establish cargo village and logistical areas at both airports on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road, indicating that the ministry has coordinated with the investment authority to receive investment offers to implement these projects.
He added that the Sphinx International Airport is being expanded with the aim of receiving 900 passengers per hour instead of 300, in order to accommodate the expected increase in passenger traffic with the opening of the new Egyptian Museum.
The project of linking Building 2 at the Cairo Airport to the multi-purpose garage is being implemented at a cost of EGP 170 million ($10.8 million). The project will be completed and in operation by next June.
The project includes a 310-meter-long electric walker, a 60-meter bridge, and a 1,200-meter parking lot and commercial area. Thirty-five percent of the project has already been implemented.
The Ministry of Aviation inaugurated Al-Bardawil Airport in the Sinai Governorate, with the aim of serving development projects.
Deputy Minister of Aviation Montaser Manna confirmed that insurance rates have been raised inside local airports, as 22 devices for detecting explosives have been installed inside airports with the aim of increasing the insurance rates of tourist delegations that are received.
He pointed out that Sharm El-Sheikh Airport has received 1 million tourists since last July, despite the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Manna said that the Ministry of Aviation has decided to extend the decision to reduce landing and takeoff fees by about 50 percent for another three months, with the aim of reviving the tourist flow during the coming period, as well as continuing to reduce ground service fees by about 20 percent for another three months.