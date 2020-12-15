Egypt receives offers from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to invest in two airports in Cairo

You are here

Exterior of Terminal 1 is seen at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, in this file photo taken on July 21, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Manna said that the Ministry of Aviation has decided to extend the decision to reduce landing and takeoff fees by about 50 percent for another three months
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Aviation received investment offers from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to compete for cargo village projects at Cairo International Airport and Sphinx International Airport (west of Cairo), according to statements by Minister of Aviation Mohammed Manar.
Manar said that his ministry aims to establish cargo village and logistical areas at both airports on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road, indicating that the ministry has coordinated with the investment authority to receive investment offers to implement these projects.
He added that the Sphinx International Airport is being expanded with the aim of receiving 900 passengers per hour instead of 300, in order to accommodate the expected increase in passenger traffic with the opening of the new Egyptian Museum.
The project of linking Building 2 at the Cairo Airport to the multi-purpose garage is being implemented at a cost of EGP 170 million ($10.8 million). The project will be completed and in operation by next June.
The project includes a 310-meter-long electric walker, a 60-meter bridge, and a 1,200-meter parking lot and commercial area. Thirty-five percent of the project has already been implemented.

HIGHLIGHT

The Sphinx International Airport is being expanded with the aim of receiving 900 passengers per hour instead of 300, in order to accommodate the expected increase in passenger traffic with the opening of the new Egyptian Museum.

The Ministry of Aviation inaugurated Al-Bardawil Airport in the Sinai Governorate, with the aim of serving development projects.
Deputy Minister of Aviation Montaser Manna confirmed that insurance rates have been raised inside local airports, as 22 devices for detecting explosives have been installed inside airports with the aim of increasing the insurance rates of tourist delegations that are received.
He pointed out that Sharm El-Sheikh Airport has received 1 million tourists since last July, despite the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Manna said that the Ministry of Aviation has decided to extend the decision to reduce landing and takeoff fees by about 50 percent for another three months, with the aim of reviving the tourist flow during the coming period, as well as continuing to reduce ground service fees by about 20 percent for another three months.

Updated 15 December 2020
Reuters

Reuters

NEW YORK: Wall Street opened higher on Monday as the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the US cheered investors, while Britain’s pound jumped on a last-gasp extension to Brexit talks.

News that London and Brussels had agreed to “go the extra mile” to try to salvage a Brexit trade agreement set an optimistic tone, boosting Europe’s main share index and lifting the euro against the struggling dollar.

“We are going to give every chance to this agreement ... which is still possible,” the EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told reporters before updating envoys from the 27 EU countries on Monday. Progress on coronavirus vaccines boosted sentiment, with the first doses being shipped across the US as part of an effort to inoculate more than 100 million people by the end of March.

That was despite second waves of the pandemic forcing Germany, the Netherlands and possibly London back into stricter lockdowns. Cases surged in Japan, South Korea and parts of the US as well. “The vaccine has and will likely continue to provide a tailwind to the market that is allowing investors to look beyond record case levels, hospitalizations and deaths,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a note.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.86 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.31 percent.

MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.65 percent to 633.94, while its index for emerging markets stocks fell 0.5 percent. Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.61 percent to 1,517.92.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3 percent as a survey showed the mood among Japanese businesses improved in the December quarter.

In currencies, Sterling was the day’s big mover, gaining on both the euro and the dollar as what last week had appeared to be evaporating prospects of a Brexit agreement came back to life.

Sterling was trading at $1.3335, up 0.85 percent after earlier climbing 1.2 percent to $1.3423.

“Even in the face of amped-up rhetoric, we continue to think a deal is the most plausible outcome,” said AXA Group chief economist Gilles Moec.

The dollar index fell 0.025 percent, with the euro up 0.16 percent to $1.213.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01 percent versus the greenback at 103.99 per dollar.

The Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Dec. 15-16 will be an added hurdle for the dollar. The market is assuming the central bank will merely refine its forward guidance on policy rather than buying more bonds or “twisting” its portfolio to add longer-dated debt.

