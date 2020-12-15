You are here

GACO files lawsuit against Ministry of Agriculture to claim land in Qassim

GACO files lawsuit against Ministry of Agriculture to claim land in Qassim
Above, a Saudi shepherd walks behind her sheep at Qassim desert, north of the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Argaam

  • The company expects no liability from filing the administrative lawsuit
Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. (GACO) filed a lawsuit on Nov. 16 against a branch of Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in Qassim Province, before the Administrative Court in Buraydah.

The company is seeking to rescind the ministry’s abstention from referring its request to King Salman for ownership of the full area of land that was cultivated by the company, according to a bourse filing.

The company expects no liability from filing the administrative lawsuit. It will announce later the expected financial impact, noting that it has received legal advice on its right for filing the claim for the remaining cultivated land.

A royal decree was issued in June approving the company’s ownership of 74 million square meters (sqm) of land handed over to it in Sheri, Qassim, according to data available with Argaam.

In February 2015, GACO said the Saudi Cabinet had endorsed the ownership of a number of agricultural companies, including GACO, for land that was handed to them.

It added that the company’s project in Sheri on Hail-Qassim Road, over an area of 171 million sqm, was on the land for which ownership was to be issued.

GACO said all of the conditions set by the Cabinet were fulfilled on the ground, adding that it would complete all required procedures to obtain the ownership deed.

7 things to watch on Tadawul today

7 things to watch on Tadawul today

  • Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. (GACO) filed a lawsuit on Nov. 16 against a branch of Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in Qassim Province, before the Administrative Court in Buraydah.

2) Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. (SPIMACO) terminated the contract with chief executive officer (CEO) Mohammed Alsultan, effective Dec. 14.

3) Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. rights trading period ended on Dec. 14, 2020.

4) Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co.’s (SPM) subscription to new shares and rights trading began on Dec. 14, to increase capital from SR92 million ($24.53 million) to SR192 million.

5) Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. (SVCP) started, on Dec. 14, paying cash dividend at SR1 per share for the first half of 2020, to shareholders of record on Nov. 30.

6) The Capital Market Authority (CMA) imposed a SR5.4 million fine on Ahmed bin Abdulrahman Al-Joaithen for violating the capital market law.

7) Brent crude on Tuesday declined 18 cents to reach $50.11 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 18 cents to reach $46.81/bbl.

