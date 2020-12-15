Kuwait Emir urges new MPs for reform

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Jaber Al-Sabah urged new members of parliament on Tuesday for reform during the National Assembly’s inauguration.

The world and region were witnessing crucial circumstances, the Emir said, urging MPS to exercise democracy.

“I urge them to place an urgent reform program… to reach sustainable development… which required active cooperation between the government and National Assembly,” he said.

Parliament members should “work as one team, shoulder to shoulder” in order to have a propose and secure nation, he added.

The Emir, in his inauguration speech, called on parliament members to meet aspirations of the people “who placed a huge burden upon their shoulders” for the sake of achieving development.

The Emir also paid tribute to the contributions of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and affirmed keenness to follow his path.