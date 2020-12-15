You are here

Kuwait Emir urges new MPs for reform

The Emir, in his inauguration speech, called on parliament members to meet aspirations of people. (KUNA)
The Emir, in his inauguration speech, called on parliament members to meet aspirations of people. (KUNA)
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Jaber Al-Sabah urged new members of parliament on Tuesday for reform during the National Assembly’s inauguration.

The world and region were witnessing crucial circumstances, the Emir said, urging MPS to exercise democracy.

“I urge them to place an urgent reform program… to reach sustainable development… which required active cooperation between the government and National Assembly,” he said.

Parliament members should “work as one team, shoulder to shoulder” in order to have a propose and secure nation, he added.

The Emir, in his inauguration speech, called on parliament members to meet aspirations of the people “who placed a huge burden upon their shoulders” for the sake of achieving development.

The Emir also paid tribute to the contributions of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and affirmed keenness to follow his path.

Iran's Zarif slams US sanctions on Turkey

Updated 15 December 2020
AFP

Iran’s Zarif slams US sanctions on Turkey

Iran’s Zarif slams US sanctions on Turkey
  • Washington banned all US export licenses and loan credits for Ankara’s military procurement agency
Updated 15 December 2020
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister Tuesday condemned the imposition of US sanctions on neighboring Turkey over its procurement of Russia’s S-400 air defense system, saying it showed “contempt for international law.”
“We strongly condemn recent US sanctions against Turkey and stand with its people and government,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted, using the hashtag “#NeighborsFirst.”
On Monday, Washington banned all US export licenses and loan credits for Ankara’s military procurement agency, and said it would not allow its president to travel or hold assets in the United States.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the sanctions would send “a clear signal” that the US “will not tolerate significant transactions with Russia’s defense and intelligence sectors.”
But Zarif, whose country has been under crippling US sanctions since 2018 when the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear agreement between it and major powers, said the move against Ankara showed how quickly Washington resorted to sanctions.
“US addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law at full display again,” he said.
Turkey took delivery of the S-400 air defense system from Russia last year despite US warnings it was incompatible with its membership of the NATO alliance.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said imposing sanctions would be “disrespectful” and Turkey pressed on with testing the new system.
Zarif’s defense of Turkey comes days after he sharply criticized Erdogan for reciting a poem seen as supporting the union of Iran’s mainly Azeri-speaking northwestern provinces with neighboring Azerbaijan.
But on Monday, President Hassan Rouhani moved to draw a line under the row, saying he found it “unlikely” that Erdogan wanted to “insult the nation of Iran or our territorial integrity.”
“We can put this issue behind us with the explanations they have given,” Rouhani said.

