Israel court allows extradition of sex abuse suspect to Australia
Above, Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem. Leifer faces 74 counts of child sex abuse against girls in Australia. (AP)
Updated 15 December 2020
  • Malka Leifer is accused of child sex abuse while she was a teacher and principal at an ultra-Orthodox school in Melbourne
JERUSALEM: Israel’s highest court Tuesday rejected an appeal against extradition to Australia of Malka Leifer, a former Jewish ultra-Orthodox school principal accused of sexual abuse of many of her pupils there.
“With the issuance of our judgment, all the arguments are closed and the declaration of extradition takes final effect,” said the Supreme Court ruling, published by the justice ministry.
Leifer is accused of child sex abuse while she was a teacher and principal at an ultra-Orthodox school in Melbourne, where she had emigrated from her native Israel.
According to Australian media, she faces 74 counts of child sex abuse against girls.
After allegations against her surfaced in Australia in 2008, Leifer and her family left for Israel and moved to the Emmanuel settlement in the occupied West Bank.
The court noted the years in which Australia’s extradition request had been bogged down in Israeli courts.
“More than six years have passed since a request was filed in the Jerusalem district court to declare the appellant extradited to Australia,” it said in its Hebrew-language ruling.
Since then, it continued, “there is no proceeding that the appellant has not taken” to prevent her extradition.
Extradition agreements signed by Israel “must be respected and anyone seeking to flee justice will not find sanctuary in Israel,” it said.

Egypt sees rising virus cases as second wave looms

  • Islam Anan, a professor of health economics and epidemiology, said that Egypt will experience the peak of the second wave from the second half of December until the end of January next year
  • Anan warned that Egypt will see an increase in case numbers during the coming period, adding that “all viruses are active in the winter season”
CAIRO: Egypt has seen increased coronavirus cases amid its second virus wave, but patient symptoms are less severe, a member of Egypt’s virus committee has said.

Wagida Anwar said that Egypt is expected to reach the peak of the second wave at the end of January next year, adding that, while Egypt’s death rate is falling, Egyptians must still adhere to precautionary measures.

She added that the virus “should not be dealt with lightly,” as the belief that symptoms are comparable to a mild cold “is not true.”

On Monday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population recorded 511 new coronavirus cases and 23 new virus-related deaths.

Khalid Mujahid, health ministry spokesman, said that Egypt has seen 122,086 total coronavirus cases over the course of the pandemic, including 105,132 recoveries and 6,943 deaths.

Islam Anan, a professor of health economics and epidemiology, said that Egypt will experience the peak of the second wave from the second half of December until the end of January next year.

He warned that Egypt will see an increase in case numbers during the coming period, adding that “all viruses are active in the winter season.”

Mohamed Al-Nadi, another member of Egypt’s virus committee, said that the country is now “on its way” towards the peak of the second wave.

He warned Egyptians to continue wearing face masks and respecting social distancing rules, adding that the virus has become “more widespread” in recent weeks.

