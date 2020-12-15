‘A Call to Spy’: Gripping World War II thriller shines a light on brave women

You are here

CHENNAI: In her debut solo outing as a director, Lydia Dean Pilcher offers “A Call to Spy,” which landed on Amazon Prime Video this week and tells the story of three women who did their bit to secure victory for the Allies in World War II.

Based on real events, tragic and thrilling, Sarah Megan Thomas produces and scripts an amazing plot that held my unwavering attention for the whole two hours. Thomas also has the most solid role as Virginia Hall, an American with a prosthetic leg whose gutsy side is revealed as she is placed in Vichy France to help create mayhem in the enemy ranks. In one of the final scenes we see her painfully trekking through the snow-capped Alps — an escape she was loathe to undertake. But having been discovered by the Nazis and with her photographs pasted on every wall, she had no choice.

With a desperate Churchill facing the threat of German invasion across the English Channel from France, he enlists Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) to enroll women to gather intelligence as part of the war effort. She recruited many women, but “A Call to Spy” is about two of them — Noor Inayat Khan (Radhika Apte, an Amazon regular) apart from Hall. A British citizen of Indian origin, Khan, born in Moscow and raised in France, was the subject of a docudrama and a book. However, Apte has only a small amount of screen time in her latest outing, and she fails to make a mark, with Thomas and Katic clinching the meatiest parts. But Apte gets two unforgettable lines. Asked why she became a signal woman, Noor says: “I play the harp and the piano, and signalling is like music; there is rhythm in it . . . And this is my war. I am a British citizen. I grew up in France. It’s my home. I can’t let the Nazis do what they are doing.”

With Kim Jennings designing the sets, authentically recreating London on a set in Philadelphia and Lyon, and Paris on a set in Budapest, “A Call to Spy” is not just a splendid evocation of 1940s war-battered Europe, but also a homage to the women whose incredibly daring role in the resistance is what legends are made of.

Fans in a tailspin as British singer Zayn Malik teases new music 

DUBAI: British singer Zayn Malik teased new music by posting a short video on Instagram as he headed back to the studio on Monday — days after his partner Gigi Hadid headed back to work after giving birth to their daughter in September. 

The former One Director star’s fans could not be any happier. Although Malik has not yet released any details, they have already expressed their excitement on Twitter.  

“YALL @zaynmalik he be making something in the studio and I ******* cannot wait, ITS GOING TO BE PHENOMENAL… AS ALWAYS,” one user wrote. 

“Straight up was thinking of you this morning and bam! You are at the studio making bangers,” another said.

Malik, 27, released his last album “Icarus Falls” in 2018, but has since worked on singles, like “Better,” and collaborations with other artists, including US singer Zhavia Ward for “A Whole New World.”

The new father recently welcomed his first child — a baby girl with part-Palestinian model Hadid. 

Since her birth, the Hadid family has been sharing throwback pictures of couple’s pregnancy journey. 

On Monday, the catwalk star’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, shared pictures from the day the couple found out they were having a girl. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid)

“This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020... thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift,” wrote Gigi’s mother on Instagram, captioning an image of the new parents with a cake and a picture of her hugging the couple to celebrate the news.  

