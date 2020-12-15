Russia reports 26,689 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths

You are here

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus rides on a tram with the Kremlin in the background in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP)
  Authorities said 577 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 47,968
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday reported 26,689 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, including 5,418 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,707,945.
Authorities said 577 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 47,968.

MOSCOW: A fire in a retirement home in Russia’s southern Urals killed 11 people while three more were hospitalized with injuries, local officials said Tuesday.
The fire broke out in the early hours in a wooden, one-story building of a private retirement home in a village in the Bashkiria region. A total of 16 people were in the building. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.
Emergency officials said seven men and four women were killed in the incident. The regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said the victims of the fire were between 57 and 80 years old.
According to Russian media reports, they were bed-ridden residents of the retirement home.
A criminal probe into the incident has been launched and the head of the facility has been detained.

