Russia reports 26,689 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday reported 26,689 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, including 5,418 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,707,945.
Authorities said 577 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 47,968.
