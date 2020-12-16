Unemployment rate for Saudis to decline on gradual economic recovery in H2 2020, says ministry

The Saudi Ministry of Finance expects employment rates to normalize and the unemployment rate among Saudi citizens to fall amid expectations for gradual economic recovery in H2 2020 and early 2021.

Performance indicators in Q3 2020 reflected a significant recovery in economic activity, as the enterprise sector and consumers started to regain confidence.

Moreover, the private investment indicators showed that economic activity started to resume remarkably in Q3 2020, the ministry added.

Powered by Argaam