  Unemployment rate for Saudis to decline on gradual economic recovery in H2 2020, says ministry

The private investment indicators showed that economic activity started to resume remarkably in Q3 2020. (File/AFP)
  • Performance indicators in Q3 2020 reflected a significant recovery in economic activity
The Saudi Ministry of Finance expects employment rates to normalize and the unemployment rate among Saudi citizens to fall amid expectations for gradual economic recovery in H2 2020 and early 2021.

Performance indicators in Q3 2020 reflected a significant recovery in economic activity, as the enterprise sector and consumers started to regain confidence.

Moreover, the private investment indicators showed that economic activity started to resume remarkably in Q3 2020, the ministry added.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi initiative to promote Arabic to be launched next week

Updated 16 December 2020
SPA

Saudi initiative to promote Arabic to be launched next week

Saudi initiative to promote Arabic to be launched next week
Updated 16 December 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) will launch a global initiative next week for academic accreditation of centers and programs to teach Arabic to non-native speakers.
The step aims to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s leadership role in preserving the Arabic language.
The launch of the initiative coincides with International Day of the Arabic Language. The launching ceremony will be broadcast live via the link: https://qrco.de/bbqsgw.
The ETEC will offer integrated services to accredited institutions and programs to ensure the quality of Arabic language education around the world. It will also offer counseling and training services to its affiliates.
The ETEC ensures the evaluation of public and private education in the Kingdom, builds norms for public education curricula in coordination with the Ministry of Education, and approves and updates them.
The commission also develops, approves and implements systems for evaluation and accreditation, including evaluation and accreditation of institutions and programs, in the field of education and training. It is also responsible for teachers’ training and assessment in the Kingdom. SPA Riyadh
The ETEC also evaluates certificate programs offered by educational and training institutions and review them periodically for any updates according to the requirements of the Kingdom’s labor market and the latest global trends.

 

Saudi Arabia

