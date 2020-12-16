You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Seera Group signs deal with Hilton

Saudi Seera Group signs deal with Hilton

For Seera Group, the deal entails promoting the Hilton chain to visitors coming from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt. (Reuters/File Photo)
For Seera Group, the deal entails promoting the Hilton chain to visitors coming from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ppdvh

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Seera Group signs deal with Hilton

For Seera Group, the deal entails promoting the Hilton chain to visitors coming from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • For Seera the deal entails promoting Hilton chain to visitors coming from KSA, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi travel and tourism company Seera Group has signed a distribution agreement with the Hilton chain, gaining access to the franchise’s extensive portfolio of 6,300 hotels across 118 countries.

For Seera Group, this entails promoting the Hilton chain to visitors coming from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt.

In return, businesses under Seera Group will get direct accessible to Hilton customers. That includes travel brand Al-Mosafer in the Kingdom, destination management firm Discover Saudi and UAE-based travel agency Tajawal.

Seera Group’s partners, including its subsidiary Hajj and Umrah business Mawasim, will be able to cut impressive deals with room rate and availability with Hilton.

Seera Group CEO Abdullah Al-Dawood said as a major stakeholder in the tourism and travel sector, the company is keen on “redefining the hospitality experience and setting new benchmarks.”

He added: “Through our partnership with Hilton, we are expanding our hotel portfolio that will accelerate our business growth and enable our customers to enjoy exceptional hospitality experiences across a wide destination network.”

Hilton expressed its excitement to partner with Seera Group, building on a 15-year-old relationship with it.

“We’re delighted to have signed the direct connectivity distribution agreement which allows us access to Seera’s overseas offices, as well as additional channels such as Al-Mosafer,” said Stijn Bastiaens, vice president and Hilton’s commercial director in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

Seera Group has announced a series of hotel launches starting next year with Comfort Hotel and Suites in March and Clarion Hotel by April, both in Jeddah. Comfort Hotel Riyadh will open in November.

The announcement aligns with the company’s 2018 strategy of furthering hotel development financing on six hotels, scaling up its occupancy with 1,000 rooms.

Topics: business economy Hilton Saudi Arabia

Related

Hilton’s 100th anniversary celebrated in Jeddah
Corporate News
Hilton’s 100th anniversary celebrated in Jeddah
Hilton maintains position as Saudi Arabia’s best place to work
Corporate News
Hilton maintains position as Saudi Arabia’s best place to work

Saudi Arabia tops list for imports from Ras Al-Khaimah

Saudi Arabia is the top export trading partner for businesses in the UAE emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, according to figures released by RAKCCI. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia tops list for imports from Ras Al-Khaimah

Saudi Arabia is the top export trading partner for businesses in the UAE emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, according to figures released by RAKCCI. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
  • Exports to the Kingdom by RAKCCI members valued at 582 million dirhams
Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is the top export trading partner for businesses in the UAE emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, according to figures released by the Ras Al-Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RAKCCI).

The chamber revealed that the value of exports by its members totalled 3.671 billion UAE dirhams ($999.6 million) during the first nine months of this year.

Saudi Arabia topped the list, with exports to the Kingdom by RAKCCI members valued at 582 million dirhams, or 15.8 percent of total exports.

Eman Al-Hayyas, deputy director general for trade services and business development at the chamber, told UAE state news agency WAM that Gulf Cooperation Council member states accounted for 37 percent of exports, valued at 1.356 billion dirhams, followed by non-Arabic-speaking Asian countries (20 percent), Arab countries (18 percent), European countries (10 percent), non-Arabic-speaking African countries (9 percent) and American countries (5 percent).

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Ras Al-Khaimah UAE imports

Related

Saudi sales surge at RAK Ceramics as anti-dumping measures kick in
Business & Economy
Saudi sales surge at RAK Ceramics as anti-dumping measures kick in
Ras Al Khaimah property market gets boost from tourism, hospitality sectors
Business & Economy
Ras Al Khaimah property market gets boost from tourism, hospitality sectors

Latest updates

Saudi Seera Group signs deal with Hilton
For Seera Group, the deal entails promoting the Hilton chain to visitors coming from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt. (Reuters/File Photo)
UN Security Council urges Libya’s warring parties to intensify peace efforts
UN Security Council urges Libya’s warring parties to intensify peace efforts
Lebanon to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in two months, minister says
Lebanon to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in two months, minister says
Greek foreign minister: Turkey is destabilizing factor in our region
Greek foreign minister: Turkey is destabilizing factor in our region
Saudi Arabia tops list for imports from Ras Al-Khaimah
Saudi Arabia is the top export trading partner for businesses in the UAE emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, according to figures released by RAKCCI. (Shutterstock/File Photos)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.