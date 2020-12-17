You are here

UNESCO adds Sadu weaving to intangible heritage list

Updated 17 December 2020
SPA

JEDDAH: The Saudi and Kuwaiti traditional form of weaving, Sadu, has been added to UNESCO’s Intangible Heritage list.
The change was announced during UNESCO’s annual meeting, held on Dec. 14-19, 2020.
This achievement reflects the importance placed on preserving and promoting culture by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Sadu weaving is the eighth Saudi item to be added to UNESCO’s list, and represents another part of the Kingdom’s efforts to document and showcase its intangible national heritage locally and internationally.
Sadu weaving is an ancient tribal weaving craft that artistically portrays Arabian nomadic people’s rich cultural heritage.
It was first practiced to meet the basic needs of communities, and later became one of the most important features of human heritage in the Kingdom. It is known for its vibrant colors, designs and patterns.
Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan noted the importance of registering intangible cultural heritage items on the UNESCO’s list on Wednesday, as they represent the civilizational depth of the Arabian Peninsula.
“Sadu weaving is one of the authentic heritage items in our country. This year, it was used in the design of the logo of the G20 Summit hosted by the Kingdom,” he said.
The minister confirmed that all relevant authorities are continuing efforts to enlist new items on UNESCO’s prestigious list, to preserve and shed light on Saudi Arabia’s rich culture.

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

Updated 3 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report
  • The Global Competitiveness Report this year focused on how countries are adapting to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 3 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia ranked among the top ten countries in digital literacy in a report by the World Economic Forum, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.
The Kingdom joins other developed nations in the list of countries whose “active population possess sufficient digital skills,” including Singapore, Denmark, and Finland leading the pack.
The Global Competitiveness Report this year focused on how countries are adapting to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report recognized the importance of digital transformation in the recovery of countries, particularly noting four factors including digital legal framework and the flexibility of work arrangements.
“The impact of the pandemic crisis should serve as a wake-up call for countries that need to embrace the digitalization process, incentivize companies to move towards digital business models, and invest in ICT development and digital skills,” the report said.

