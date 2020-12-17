UNESCO adds Sadu weaving to intangible heritage list

JEDDAH: The Saudi and Kuwaiti traditional form of weaving, Sadu, has been added to UNESCO’s Intangible Heritage list.

The change was announced during UNESCO’s annual meeting, held on Dec. 14-19, 2020.

This achievement reflects the importance placed on preserving and promoting culture by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sadu weaving is the eighth Saudi item to be added to UNESCO’s list, and represents another part of the Kingdom’s efforts to document and showcase its intangible national heritage locally and internationally.

Sadu weaving is an ancient tribal weaving craft that artistically portrays Arabian nomadic people’s rich cultural heritage.

It was first practiced to meet the basic needs of communities, and later became one of the most important features of human heritage in the Kingdom. It is known for its vibrant colors, designs and patterns.

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan noted the importance of registering intangible cultural heritage items on the UNESCO’s list on Wednesday, as they represent the civilizational depth of the Arabian Peninsula.

“Sadu weaving is one of the authentic heritage items in our country. This year, it was used in the design of the logo of the G20 Summit hosted by the Kingdom,” he said.

The minister confirmed that all relevant authorities are continuing efforts to enlist new items on UNESCO’s prestigious list, to preserve and shed light on Saudi Arabia’s rich culture.