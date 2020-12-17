Saudi Arabia, Japan sign MoU to protect environment

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in promoting environmental protection.
Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli and his Japanese counterpart Koizumi Shinjiro signed the MoU in an online meeting.
Both countries agreed to work jointly in this regard in accordance with their respective laws and regulations and ensure improvement of water quality, sanitation, protection of marine life and combat land degradation and desertification.
The MoU also focuses on the effective planning of coastal zones and working on early warning systems to reduce the losses caused in the wake of natural disasters.
