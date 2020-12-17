Saudi Arabia, Japan sign MoU to protect environment

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia ranked among the top ten countries in digital literacy in a report by the World Economic Forum, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The Kingdom joins other developed nations in the list of countries whose “active population possess sufficient digital skills,” including Singapore, Denmark, and Finland leading the pack.

The Global Competitiveness Report this year focused on how countries are adapting to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report recognized the importance of digital transformation in the recovery of countries, particularly noting four factors including digital legal framework and the flexibility of work arrangements.

“The impact of the pandemic crisis should serve as a wake-up call for countries that need to embrace the digitalization process, incentivize companies to move towards digital business models, and invest in ICT development and digital skills,” the report said.