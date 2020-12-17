Saudi Arabia, Japan sign MoU to protect environment

You are here

The MoU also focuses on the effective planning of coastal zones and working on early warning systems to reduce the losses caused in the wake of natural disasters. (SPA)
Updated 17 December 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in promoting environmental protection.
Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli and his Japanese counterpart Koizumi Shinjiro signed the MoU in an online meeting.
Both countries agreed to work jointly in this regard in accordance with their respective laws and regulations and ensure improvement of water quality, sanitation, protection of marine life and combat land degradation and desertification.
The MoU also focuses on the effective planning of coastal zones and working on early warning systems to reduce the losses caused in the wake of natural disasters.
 

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

Updated 39 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report
  • The Global Competitiveness Report this year focused on how countries are adapting to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 39 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia ranked among the top ten countries in digital literacy in a report by the World Economic Forum, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.
The Kingdom joins other developed nations in the list of countries whose “active population possess sufficient digital skills,” including Singapore, Denmark, and Finland leading the pack.
The Global Competitiveness Report this year focused on how countries are adapting to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report recognized the importance of digital transformation in the recovery of countries, particularly noting four factors including digital legal framework and the flexibility of work arrangements.
“The impact of the pandemic crisis should serve as a wake-up call for countries that need to embrace the digitalization process, incentivize companies to move towards digital business models, and invest in ICT development and digital skills,” the report said.

