You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister

Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister

Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister
This picture taken on December 12, 2019 shows a view of a check-in area at a terminal in Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b8dbs

Updated 19 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister

Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister
  • The air transport sector provides several high-ranking job opportunities
  • The air transport sector will help distribute the pandemic vaccines across the Kingdom
Updated 19 sec ago
Argaam

The air transport sector is of outstanding significance for the Kingdom, Minister of Transport, Saleh Al-Jasser told Argaam on the sidelines of the State Budget 2021 Forum.

“It is the worst-hit industry after the Kingdom temporarily suspended air travel due to the COVID-19 spread, weighing on the airlines serving in the country,” he added.

A number of high state committees were formed to address this negative impact, while issuing directives to allocate a support package for the air transport industry, the minister indicated.

“We are bracing for more support measures for the sector during the pandemic, and we are working with all the competent entities in this regard,” he noted.

The air transport sector provides several high-ranking job opportunities, stated Al-Jasser, adding that it helped citizens to return home from abroad during COVID-19 spread.

The air transport sector will also help distribute the pandemic vaccines across the Kingdom, the minister said, highlighting the Kingdom’s preparedness and compliance with the transport criteria.

Powered by Argaam

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world

Enter


keywords

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia’s first batch of coronavirus vaccine arrives
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of coronavirus vaccine arrives
COVID-19 sees 36,447 new online stores launched in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
COVID-19 sees 36,447 new online stores launched in Saudi Arabia

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 10 min 29 sec ago
Argaam

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
  • Arab National Bank (ANB) signed a bancassurance distribution agreement with Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co.
  • Brent crude on Thursday gained 50 cents to reach $51.58 per barrel
Updated 10 min 29 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Thursday.

1) Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s (SABIC) board of directors recommended a 15 percent cash dividend (SR1.5 per share) for the second half of 2020, amounting to SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion).

2) Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance (Wafa Insurance) received, on Nov. 9, the document of final judgement on financial restructuring from Riyadh Commercial Court.

3) National Building & Marketing Co. canceled the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with Etihad Al Kharj Metal Casting Co. as the two parties failed to implement the acquisition terms.

4) Arab National Bank (ANB) signed a bancassurance distribution agreement with Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co., a related party.

5) Al Mashaar REIT received a notification from Eskan Development & Investment Co. (Amnest Group), tenant of Eskan Tower 5, requesting the termination of the rent contract on Dec. 27, 2021.

6) Hail Cement Co.’s board of directors decided to pay early and in full the balance amount of the loan from the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF).

7) Seera Group Holding’s shareholders will vote, on Jan.7, 2021, on electing a new board of directors for the next three-year term, starting March 29, 2021.

8) Wafrah for Industry & Development Co.’s shareholders will vote, on Jan. 14, 2021, on the dismissal of the board of directors and audit committee members.

9) Brent crude on Thursday gained 50 cents to reach $51.58 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 47 cents to reach $48.29/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Related

Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%
Business & Economy
Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%
Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO and board member of Tadawul, confirmed the long-awaited share sale will take place after 2021, depending on the progress of initial preparations. (Screenshot/Supplied)
Business & Economy
Tadawul listing after 2021 highlights Saudi IPO resurgence

Latest updates

Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister
Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Alarm bells ring again at UN over humanitarian crisis in Syria
One year later, New Delhi continues to drag its heels on controversial citizenship law
SR80k worth of prizes for Saudi calligraphy contest

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.