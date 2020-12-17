Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister

The air transport sector is of outstanding significance for the Kingdom, Minister of Transport, Saleh Al-Jasser told Argaam on the sidelines of the State Budget 2021 Forum.

“It is the worst-hit industry after the Kingdom temporarily suspended air travel due to the COVID-19 spread, weighing on the airlines serving in the country,” he added.

A number of high state committees were formed to address this negative impact, while issuing directives to allocate a support package for the air transport industry, the minister indicated.

“We are bracing for more support measures for the sector during the pandemic, and we are working with all the competent entities in this regard,” he noted.

The air transport sector provides several high-ranking job opportunities, stated Al-Jasser, adding that it helped citizens to return home from abroad during COVID-19 spread.

The air transport sector will also help distribute the pandemic vaccines across the Kingdom, the minister said, highlighting the Kingdom’s preparedness and compliance with the transport criteria.

