Sipchem has ‘solid’ financial position, petchem industry to perform well in 2021: CEO

Sipchem has ‘solid’ financial position, petchem industry to perform well in 2021: CEO
Sipchem plans to merge with Sahara Petrochemicals as a wave of consolidation sweeps through the industry. (Photo courtesy of Sipchem)
  • Speaking to CNBC Arabia, the top official expected the company to post strong financial results in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • According to data available to Argaam, Sipchem signed yesterday a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Linde GMBH
Sahara International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) has a solid financial position, as it is set to repay SR1 billion ($266 million) worth of Sukuk next year while maintaining its financial capabilities, said CEO Saleh Bahamdan.

Speaking to CNBC Arabia, the top official expected the company to post strong financial results in the fourth quarter of 2020, as selling prices started to improve.

He also predicts the petrochemical industry to witness strong performance in 2021.

Bahamdan also noted that Sipchem would temporarily suspend operations of two plants due to their weak returns and sales, adding that the plants may be reopened when the market improves. He also stressed that Sipchem is focusing on affiliates that operate in solid markets.

The company announced on Dec. 15 it would mothball its Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) plant, owned by its affiliate, Sipchem Chemical Co., and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Film plant that is owned by affiliate firm, Saudi Specialized Products Co., according to Argaam's available data.

The chairman also said that the partnership agreement inked with Linde GMBH would give Sipchem a fresh impetus and would constitute relatively stable savings for the company.

According to data available to Argaam, Sipchem signed yesterday a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Linde GMBH to set up a 50:50-owned joint venture (JV) to develop industrial gas projects across the Kingdom.

Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister

  • The air transport sector provides several high-ranking job opportunities
  • The air transport sector will help distribute the pandemic vaccines across the Kingdom
The air transport sector is of outstanding significance for the Kingdom, Minister of Transport, Saleh Al-Jasser told Argaam on the sidelines of the State Budget 2021 Forum.

“It is the worst-hit industry after the Kingdom temporarily suspended air travel due to the COVID-19 spread, weighing on the airlines serving in the country,” he added.

A number of high state committees were formed to address this negative impact, while issuing directives to allocate a support package for the air transport industry, the minister indicated.

“We are bracing for more support measures for the sector during the pandemic, and we are working with all the competent entities in this regard,” he noted.

The air transport sector provides several high-ranking job opportunities, stated Al-Jasser, adding that it helped citizens to return home from abroad during COVID-19 spread.

The air transport sector will also help distribute the pandemic vaccines across the Kingdom, the minister said, highlighting the Kingdom’s preparedness and compliance with the transport criteria.

