Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO

Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
The Board also decided to appoint Sam Barnett as the new GROUP CEO succeeding Marc Antoine d’Halluin. (Supplied)
  • MBC GROUP has successfully pivoted towards the OTT world
DUBAI: Keeping pace with the acceleration of opportunities in the digital media and OTT markets and facing the challenge of delivering on the Saudi Kingdom’s Vision 2030 media agenda, MBC GROUP’s Board of Directors today appoints Majid Al-Ibrahim as a Board Representative to assess, oversee and facilitate the implementation of new initiatives and mandates.

The Board also decided to appoint Sam Barnett as the new GROUP CEO succeeding Marc Antoine d’Halluin who was appointed as an Advisor to the Board, to guide its strategic vision. It is worth noting that Barnett had spent more than 17 years with the GROUP, including as GROUP CEO until end of December 2019 and brings a wealth of experience to reinforce MBC GROUP’s senior management team.

In this context, MBC GROUP Chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim wished Majid Al-Ibrahim, Marc Antoine d’Halluin and Sam Barnett, the best of success in their endeavors and thanked them for their continuous dedication to making MBC GROUP a global media leader which has successfully pivoted towards the OTT world.

Topics: MBC Group

Twitter reverts to old retweet function after US election

Twitter reverts to old retweet function after US election

  • Twitter said it will no longer prompt quote tweets from the retweet icon
  • ‘Retweet functionality will be returning to the way it was before’
Twitter is reversing changes made to its retweet function intended to curb the spread of misinformation during the US presidential election, the company said.
The microblogging site had in October made it difficult for users to retweet a tweet with misinformation and promoted the use of quote tweets, which included commentary from the user.
It had also imposed curbs including labeling and removal of tweets calling for people to interfere with the election process or implementation of results.
Twitter said it will no longer prompt quote tweets from the retweet icon. “Retweet functionality will be returning to the way it was before,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Quote tweets instead of retweets was intended to encourage thoughtful amplification, but that has not happened in practice, the company said.
“The use of Quote Tweets increased, but 45 percent of them included single-word affirmations and 70 percent had less than 25 characters,” it said.
“The increase in Quote Tweets was also offset by an overall 20 percent decrease in sharing through both Retweets and Quote Tweets.”
Meanwhile, Facebook has in the past few days rolled back their algorithm that lifted news from authoritative outlets over hyperpartisan sources after November’s election, according to a report in the New York Times.
Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
The implementation of the algorithm had resulted in a reduction in traffic for partisan sites like Breitbart and Occupy Democrats and an increase for mainstream news publishers, the report said.

Topics: Twitter 2020 US Election

