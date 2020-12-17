You are here

WHO says Beijing welcomes COVID-19 investigators trip to China

WHO says Beijing welcomes COVID-19 investigators trip to China
China has strongly opposed calls for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, saying such calls are anti-China. (File/AFP)
date 2020-12-17

WHO says Beijing welcomes COVID-19 investigators trip to China
  • On Wednesday, a WHO member and diplomats told Reuters the mission was expected to go to China in the first week of January
  • Chinese state media have suggested the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in Wuhan
SINGAPORE: Beijing will welcome an international team of COVID-19 investigators due to travel to China in January, said the World Health Organization (WHO), which is leading the mission.
China has strongly opposed calls for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, saying such calls are anti-China, but has been open to a WHO-led investigation.
However, it was unclear whether the WHO investigators will travel to the city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected, with discussions on the itinerary ongoing.
“WHO continues to contact China and to discuss the international team and the places they visit,” Babatunde Olowokure, the WHO’s regional emergencies director in the Western Pacific, told a news conference on Thursday.
​“Our understanding at this time is that China is welcoming the international team and their visit...This is anticipated, as far as we are aware, to happen in early January,” he said.
On Wednesday, a WHO member and diplomats told Reuters the mission was expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the virus.
The United States, which has accused China of having hidden the outbreak’s extent, has called for a “transparent” WHO-led investigation and criticized its terms, which allowed Chinese scientists to do the first phase of preliminary research.
Chinese state media have suggested the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in Wuhan, citing its presence on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers claiming it had been circulating in Europe last year.
Olowokure said the exact timing of the trip would depend on “obtaining the results of some other tests that are being carried out initially,” without giving further details.
Referring to the ongoing discussions with China over the trip, Olowokure said: “These are of course important for us, and to get an overall picture of how the investigation will go.”
More than 72.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,641,733​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

South Korea reports record coronavirus deaths as lockdown fears spark panic buying

Updated 4 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

South Korea reports record coronavirus deaths as lockdown fears spark panic buying

South Korea reports record coronavirus deaths as lockdown fears spark panic buying
  • Deaths expected to rise after infections had spiked in Seoul and surrounding areas
  • Many residents of Seoul have started stocking up on food and other essential supplies
Updated 4 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea reported a record number of coronavirus deaths on Thursday as the country’s biggest wave of infections since the start of the pandemic strained hospital resources and sparked panic buying in anticipation of a harsh new lockdown.
The coronavirus had claimed another 22 lives as of midnight on Wednesday, sharply up from a previous high of 13 deaths in a single day earlier in the week, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported.
Deaths were expected to rise after infections had spiked in Seoul and surrounding areas, with another 1,014 cases reported on Thursday including a daily record of 423 in the densely populated capital city.
Tighter social distancing rules have failed to reverse the trend and the government has warned it may have to impose harsher restrictions on business activity, though it says that move would only be a last resort.
Many residents of Seoul have started stocking up on food and other essential supplies in anticipation the city will be locked down for the first time to halt the spread of the disease.
“I have already ordered dozens of instant rice packages online, and many of my friends and their families are rushing to large supermarkets,” one resident, who only gave her surname Lee, said.
Another resident said she had her hair cut shorter than usual because she had heard that social distancing would soon be tightened to Level 3, which would shut about 150,000 beauty and barber shops across the country.
The government said it would give people plenty of warning before imposing Level 3 curbs.
“There won’t be a situation where all the supermarkets are closed and you can’t buy necessities,” Lee Sang-won, a senior official at the KDCA, told a briefing.
For much of the year South Korea had managed to keep cases low through aggressive tracing and testing.
This new wave emerged from multiple clusters in the capital city of Seoul, which saw a daily record of 423 new cases, as well as in its densely populated suburbs.
Hospitals were at a breaking point with only three critical care beds available as of Wednesday in greater Seoul, an area with a population of almost 26 million people.
South Korea has now reported a total of 46,453 cases of the coronavirus, with 634 deaths.

