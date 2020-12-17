You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’

Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’

Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’
Khalid Al-Falih pointed out that Japan had been an important economic partner of the Kingdom for many decades. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdwdp

Updated 10 sec ago
Faris Alrushud

Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’

Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’
  • Since launching the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan in 2016, the Kingdom had directly embarked on achieving its goals
  • Saudi Arabia and Japan agreed on supporting the strategic partnership between the two countries in September 2016
Updated 10 sec ago
Faris Alrushud

RIYADH: The Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 ministerial meeting was a major step forward in strengthening the historical relations between the two countries, the Saudi minister of investment has told a business seminar.

Speaking at the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 Business Forum webinar on Tuesday, Khalid Al-Falih pledged commitment to the next phase of the initiative and pointed out that Japan had been an important economic partner of the Kingdom for many decades.

Since launching the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan in 2016, the Kingdom had directly embarked on achieving its goals by emphasizing the important role that foreign investments played in the country, the minister said.

It had also revealed Saudi Arabia’s determination to empower investors in general, and Japanese investors in particular, to expand their businesses in the Kingdom by providing real investment opportunities, he added.

Saudi Arabia and Japan agreed on supporting the strategic partnership between the two countries in September 2016 by establishing the joint group for the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030. This was followed by entering into other important agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Last year witnessed the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) signing cooperation agreements with Mizuho Bank, and MUFG Bank, both of Japan to discuss investment opportunities provided by the Kingdom and how to start businesses there.

During the forum other memoranda of understanding and agreements were signed such as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Alfaisal University and Oita National University, an accord between SABIC and Yokogawa Electric Corp. to establish a local center of excellence, and a MoU between the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. to cooperate in business financing opportunities and developing human capital.

A group of experts from the public and private sectors participated in the forum, including representatives of the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and the Royal Commission for Riyadh. During the forum, the growing range of investment opportunities in the Kingdom were reviewed, including in the entertainment and tourism sectors, and startups in Japan.

In addition, Japanese and Saudi experts delivered presentations on cooperation opportunities in economic zones and new projects in the Kingdom, as well as on the radical changes taking place in the country through the establishment of development projects aimed at improving living standards and quality of infrastructure in Riyadh.

One example highlighted was the hi-tech Riyadh Metro project that when completed will be 176 km long with 85 stations.

Another infrastructure project for the Saudi capital was the King Abdul Aziz Public Bus Transport Network. The under-construction network will cover 1,900 km over 80 routes across all districts of Riyadh. The project will serve as a major support to the train network and means of passenger transport within neighborhoods and throughout the city.

Also, the Green Riyadh project, one of the world’s most ambitious urban greening initiatives, will see more than 7.5 million trees planted throughout the city, at a rate of one tree for every resident of the capital.

There are nine sectors upon which the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 depends, namely education and sports, culture, the establishment of small and medium enterprises, energy and infrastructure, competitive industry, money and investment, quality assurance, health and medical care, media, entertainment and innovation, and food and agricultural security.

Topics: Japan Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister
SR80k worth of prizes for Saudi calligraphy contest
Saudi Arabia
SR80k worth of prizes for Saudi calligraphy contest

Sipchem has ‘solid’ financial position, petchem industry to perform well in 2021: CEO

Updated 58 min 38 sec ago
Argaam

Sipchem has ‘solid’ financial position, petchem industry to perform well in 2021: CEO

Sipchem has ‘solid’ financial position, petchem industry to perform well in 2021: CEO
  • Speaking to CNBC Arabia, the top official expected the company to post strong financial results in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • According to data available to Argaam, Sipchem signed yesterday a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Linde GMBH
Updated 58 min 38 sec ago
Argaam

Sahara International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) has a solid financial position, as it is set to repay SR1 billion ($266 million) worth of Sukuk next year while maintaining its financial capabilities, said CEO Saleh Bahamdan.

Speaking to CNBC Arabia, the top official expected the company to post strong financial results in the fourth quarter of 2020, as selling prices started to improve.

He also predicts the petrochemical industry to witness strong performance in 2021.

Bahamdan also noted that Sipchem would temporarily suspend operations of two plants due to their weak returns and sales, adding that the plants may be reopened when the market improves. He also stressed that Sipchem is focusing on affiliates that operate in solid markets.

The company announced on Dec. 15 it would mothball its Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) plant, owned by its affiliate, Sipchem Chemical Co., and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Film plant that is owned by affiliate firm, Saudi Specialized Products Co., according to Argaam's available data.

The chairman also said that the partnership agreement inked with Linde GMBH would give Sipchem a fresh impetus and would constitute relatively stable savings for the company.

According to data available to Argaam, Sipchem signed yesterday a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Linde GMBH to set up a 50:50-owned joint venture (JV) to develop industrial gas projects across the Kingdom.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem)

Related

Sipchem tops bumper earnings from Saudi petrochemical majors
Business & Economy
Sipchem tops bumper earnings from Saudi petrochemical majors
Sipchem hopes to complete sukuk soon
Business & Economy
Sipchem hopes to complete sukuk soon

Latest updates

Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’
Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’
South Korea reports record coronavirus deaths as lockdown fears spark panic buying
South Korea reports record coronavirus deaths as lockdown fears spark panic buying
WHO says Beijing welcomes COVID-19 investigators trip to China
Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
Sipchem has ‘solid’ financial position, petchem industry to perform well in 2021: CEO
Sipchem has ‘solid’ financial position, petchem industry to perform well in 2021: CEO

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.