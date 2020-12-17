You are here

  • Home
  • Italian fishermen freed from Libya

Italian fishermen freed from Libya

Italian fishermen freed from Libya
elatives of 18 fishermen detained in Libya and Marco Marrone the owner of one of the boats seized, are seen during a protest demanding the release the fishermen. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cgqfr

Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian fishermen freed from Libya

Italian fishermen freed from Libya
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Eighteen fishermen from Mazara del Vallo in Sicily have been released after more than 100 days in captivity in Libya, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced on Thursday.

The breakthrough came on Thursday after Conte and Di Maio flew to Benghazi, the stronghold of Libyan General Khalifa El-Haftar, whose forces seized the crew members about 80 miles off the Libyan coast on September 1, claiming their two boats had entered Libya’s protected fishing area.

Conte posted a photo of the smiling fishermen on his Twitter account with the comment “Have a good journey home.” Di Maio tweeted the same photo and wrote, “Our fishermen are free.”

Di Maio added: “The Italian government continues to firmly support the stabilization process in Libya. This is what Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and I reiterated to Haftar today during our talks in Benghazi.”

The crew consists of 18 men: eight Italians, six Tunisians, two Indonesians, and two Senegalese.

Salvatore Quinci, the mayor of Mazara del Vallo, confirmed to Arab News that the men are on their way back to Sicily.

“The fishermen have already spoken to their families and they are aboard their boats, the Antartide and Medinea,” Quinci explained.

“Their Tunisian, Indonesian and Senegalese colleagues have managed to exchange a few words with their families too. We could not be more happy, this is the end of a nightmare which lasted too long. We could not (hope for) a better Christmas gift this year.”

In Mazara del Vallo there were cheers, hugs and tears of joy among relatives and friends who gathered in the local council chamber to hear the news. The fishermen of Mazara del Vallo have for generations relied on Mediterranean waters north of Libya for their livelihoods but see their futures increasingly threatened. As fish stocks have dwindled and trawler capabilities improved, their boats have sailed further from port and into waters over which Libya has claimed sovereignty.

The area is a fishing ground for the gambero rosso, or red prawn, a crustacean prized by gourmet chefs. It has been the scene of numerous clashes, which intensified in 2005 when Libya’s then-leader Muammar Qadaffi proclaimed that the country’s protected fishing zone extended 74 nautical miles from the coast, in defiance of international standards.

Over the past 25 years, more than 50 Italian boats have been seized, two of which were confiscated, and around 30 fishermen detained, while dozens of people have been injured in the ‘Gambero Rosso War,’ according to data from Sicily’s Distretto della Pesca. Detainees have usually been released after a few weeks of negotiations.

“This time it took much longer to achieve our fishermen’s liberation, but we are happy we finally succeeded thanks to Prime Minister Conte,” Quinci said.

Recent Italian media reports had suggested that El-Haftar wanted to trade the captive fishermen for four Libyans who had been sentenced to 30 years in Italian prison for human trafficking. El-Haftar claims those Libyans are soccer players, not criminals. In an interview with ANSA newsagency on Wednesday, Di Maio had firmly insisted Italy “would not be blackmailed on this issue.”

Topics: Libya Italy migrants fishermen

UN: At least 120 migrants intercepted off Libya’s coast

Updated 44 min 26 sec ago
AP

UN: At least 120 migrants intercepted off Libya’s coast

UN: At least 120 migrants intercepted off Libya’s coast
  • A vessel carrying the migrants was stopped late Wednesday off the Libyan coast
  • “We reiterate that Libya is not a port of safety,” the IOM says
Updated 44 min 26 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: More than 120 Europe-bound migrants, including eight women and 28 children, were intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea by Libya’s coast guard, the UN migration agency said on Thursday.
The International Organization for Migration tweeted that a vessel carrying the migrants was stopped late on Wednesday off the coast of the North African country and that the migrants were returned to Libya.
“We reiterate that Libya is not a port of safety,” the IOM said.
Safa Msehli, an IOM spokesperson in Libya, tweeted that 126 migrants from the vessel were taken to detention centers inside Libya.
In the years since the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants hoping to get to Europe from Africa and the Middle East. Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route. At least 20,000 people have died in those waters since 2014, according to the IOM.
In recent years, the EU has partnered with Libya’s coast guard and other local groups to try and halt the dangerous sea crossings. Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers rife with abuses.
Separately, a Libyan health official tweeted that three of the four bodies retrieved out of the Mediterranean by Libyan rescue workers on Wednesday were of Egyptian children, aged between 5 years and 8 years.
Amin Al-Hashemi, a spokesperson with the health ministry said Thursday that the children had drowned while sailing to Europe with their parents, whose fate remains unknown. Hashmeni’s tweet included pictures of the bodies of two boys and a girl, each lying on the beach wrapped in blankets.

Topics: UN Libya migrants

Related

Special UN Security Council urges Libya’s warring parties to intensify peace efforts
Middle-East
UN Security Council urges Libya’s warring parties to intensify peace efforts
Update Russia ‘seeks’ UAE, Egypt to resolve Libyan crisis
Middle-East
Russia ‘seeks’ UAE, Egypt to resolve Libyan crisis

Latest updates

Italian fishermen freed from Libya
Italian fishermen freed from Libya
Saudi Arabia does not target specific oil prices: Energy minister
The Kingdom raised oil output by force at the onset of the crisis, Prince Abdulaziz explained, affirming that everyone realized that Saudi Arabia will take its warnings seriously. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia eyes $58bn investments by 2023, says Tourism Minister
Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract new investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023. (Photo: Social Media)
UN: At least 120 migrants intercepted off Libya’s coast
UN: At least 120 migrants intercepted off Libya’s coast
Saudi budget 2021 commentary: We expect a broad-based recovery next year
After Tuesday's Saudi Budget announcement, Asad Khan, head of research, Jadwa Investment, believes the Kingdom will see a broad-based recovery into 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.