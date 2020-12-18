You are here

Suicide bomb attack targeting Somalia prime minister's visit kills at least 15

Suicide bomb attack targeting Somalia prime minister’s visit kills at least 15
The extremist Al-Shabab group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack that killed at least 10 people in Somalia’s semi autonomous state of Galmudug on Dec. 18, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
Updated 40 sec ago
AP
Reuters

Suicide bomb attack targeting Somalia prime minister’s visit kills at least 15

Suicide bomb attack targeting Somalia prime minister’s visit kills at least 15
  • Bomb exploded at rally site in Galkayo before Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble reached the place
Updated 40 sec ago
AP Reuters

MOGADISHU:  A suicide bomber attacked a stadium in Somalia’s central city of Galkayo Friday, killing 15 people shortly before the arrival of the country’s new prime minister, according to police.
Ali Hassan, a police officer in Galkayo, said others were injured in the blast, which occurred at the entrance to the sports stadium. Some high-ranking members of the Somali army were among those killed in the explosion, according to local reports.
Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who took office in September, was on his way to address the rally at a stadium in Galkayo, a town in central Somalia where many residents and security forces had gathered to welcome him before the explosion, Galmudug state security ministry said in a post on its Facebook page.
Senior officials at the site included General Abdiasis Abdullahi Qooje who was commander of a battalion based in Galmudug, Somali state radio SONNA reported.
Somalia’s Al-Qaeda-allied Islamist group Al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was “targeting the apostate prime minister who was visiting the town.”
Among those killed, Al-Shabab’s military operations spokesman, Abdiasis Abu Musab said, some were US-trained.
The group has been fighting for more than a decade to topple the Horn of Africa’s central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of sharia law.
Farah Ali, a resident of Galkayo who witnessed the bombing, told Reuters in a phone interview the stadium was packed with a huge crowd before the blast.
“I counted seven dead people including soldiers and civilians and over a dozen injured,” he said.

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab militants suicide bombing

Kashmir’s indigenous people fear India land grab

Tensions have soared between Kashmir residents and New Delhi after the region lost its special status last year. (AFP)
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Kashmir’s indigenous people fear India land grab

Kashmir’s indigenous people fear India land grab
  • 10,000 apple trees belonging to forest dwellers destroyed in Budgam, Pulwama
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Communities in Kashmir fear being evicted from their ancestral land following the uprooting of more than 10,000 trees by the Indian government.

Media reports and locals said at least 10,000 apple trees belonging to forest dwellers had been destroyed in Budgam and Pulwama districts since late November, affecting the lives of more than 3,000 families.
Authorities said the move was to evict illegal occupants of forest areas, but local communities argued it was an attempt to remove indigenous inhabitants from the land.
Tensions have soared between Kashmir residents and New Delhi after the region lost its special status last year and the introduction of new domicile laws that allowed outsiders from other parts of India to live in the country’s only Muslim-majority region, where land rights used to be reserved for Kashmiris.
“I have been living in this land for more than three generations,” Shakeel Ahmad Hajam, from Sheikhor village in Pulwama district, told Arab News on Friday. “The authorities last month cut all the apple trees and other plantations which we have been growing for generations. After the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status last year, the government now wants to remove us from our own land. After removing the special status, the government is now after our land. I fear that the government wants to settle non-Kashmiris on our land.”
Nazir Ahmad Danda, the head of Mujapathar village in Budgam district, was also worried about what would happen to people like him who had been living in the forest area for generations. He is from the Gujjar nomadic community, which spends six months with their herds in the region’s hilly areas and the rest of the year at their homes in the forest.
“For us, it’s an existential crisis,” he said. “These trees that the forest officials have destroyed were part of our existence. We, nomadic people, depend on the yield to sustain ourselves in this harsh place where you cannot grow anything.”
The 2006 Forest Rights Act (FRA) gives forest dwellers the right to live on the land, manage it, utilize minor forest produce and use the forest for grazing.
Kashmir-based forest rights activist Dr. Shaikh Rasool saw the Indian government’s attempt to evict local communities as a move to facilitate corporate interests.
“That whole exercise is meant to clear the land for corporate houses who can use these lands for industrial activities,” Rasool told Arab News. “By destroying the habitats of the forest dwellers, the present regime is trying to help the corporates and is suppressing and muzzling the voice of the poor.”
He said it was already suspected that, when the region’s autonomy was scrapped, the government may be clearing the way for corporate and business interests in Kashmir as there was previously no door open to sensitive forest zones.

Topics: Kashmir India Pakistan

