Pandemic tests Rolls-Royce resilience after prolonged engine trouble

Men check Rolls Royce’s Trent Engine displayed in Singapore. (Reuters/File)
Updated 19 December 2020
Reuters

  • As one of only four major aero engine-makers globally, Rolls symbolizes British industrial interests at a crucial time for a country trying to assert its place in a post-Brexit world and dogged by uncertainty over future trade relations
LONDON: Rolls-Royce may be the jewel in Britain’s industrial crown, but the coronavirus crisis has left the engine-maker facing one of the toughest challenges in its 114-year history.
The Airbus and Boeing supplier bought itself time by raising £5 billion ($6.8 billion) to survive the global grounding of planes, but is warning that 2020 will be even worse than expected.
Before it secured extra funds in November, analysts had raised the possibility that the maker of powerplants for British nuclear submarines might need to be saved by the state.
And Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to allay concerns last month, saying the government would work with Rolls to ensure its long-term future as a “great, great British company” after credit agencies cut its debt rating to “junk.”
As one of only four major aero engine-makers globally, Rolls symbolizes British industrial interests at a crucial time for a country trying to assert its place in a post-Brexit world and dogged by uncertainty over future trade relations.
But existing concerns over a long-running problem with engine blades have been compounded by worries over Rolls’ finances, which represents a significant stumbling block in an industry where airlines sign decade-long agreements.
With many airlines only paying when they fly, Rolls’ future depends on the recovery of engine flight hours on widebody intercontinental jets, and convincing its airframer partners and airline customers that its problems are behind it.
Both have fretted about one of the industry’s key suppliers during the crisis, several industry executives told Reuters.
“When you buy an airplane it is for many years. If the engine manufacturer disappears or changes shape, that can hurt the (future) value,” one airline executive said.
The problems are particularly unsettling for Airbus, which depends on Rolls for all wide-body jets after the A380’s demise.
And airlines looking to its flagship A350 or smaller A330neo are asking Airbus for reassurance both about Rolls’ engines and its financial position.
While Airbus backs Rolls’ technology, it wants “to understand what is going on with them on everything,” an industry source said.
Meanwhile at Boeing, many of its 787s had to be grounded due to the Trent 1000 problem, which Rolls says will cost it 2.1 billion pounds to fix in the 2017-2023 period, just as travel demand was surging before the pandemic.
Boeing, keen to keep its main engine partner GE competitive, is also anxious about Rolls, sources said.

US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker, alleging military ties

Technology that helps with the production of the most-advanced chips — those 10 nanometers or smaller — faces the ‘presumption of denial,’ US Department of Commerce said. (Reuters/File)
US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker, alleging military ties

  • American companies will need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to SMIC
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration blacklisted China’s top chipmaker Friday, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.’s access to advanced US technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military.

“We will not allow advanced US technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,’’ Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement explaining the decision to put SMIC on the US government’s so-called Entity List.
SMIC has previously said it has no ties to the Chinese government.
Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the list for such things as allegedly supporting the Chinese military, assisting the Chinese government’s crackdown on dissent, being involved in the theft of trade secrets and helping Beijing’s aggressive efforts to claim territory in the South China Sea.
But SMIC is the most high-profile target.

The move means that US companies will need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to SMIC. Technology that helps with the production of the most-advanced chips — those 10 nanometers or smaller — face the “presumption of denial,” Commerce said. Other items will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
The decision comes barely a month before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. A senior Commerce Department official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said the move had not been coordinated with the Biden transition team.

Dialogue
Earlier, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the US should choose dialogue and consultation with China instead of pursuing “unacceptable” unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies.
Wang, in a special address to the Asia Society that focused mainly on the state of Sino-US relations, urged the US to stop “overstretching the notion of national security” and “arbitrary suppression of Chinese companies.”
“We need to replace sanctions with dialogue and consultation,” he said, adding that unilateral sanctions had become the “biggest destabilizing factor to regional and global security.”
“China is not a threat to the US — was not, is not and will not be a threat,” Wang said, yet relations were at their lowest ebb since the establishment of full diplomatic ties in 1979.
Likening Sino-US relations to a “giant vessel,” Wang said the interests of the whole world were at stake. “I think we all agree the time has come to decide the future course of this vessel,” he said, calling for US policy toward China to “return to objectivity and sensibility as early as possible.”
Beijing has taken note of the four policy priorities of Biden, who is set to take office on Jan. 20, Wang added, and believes at least three of them — COVID-19 response, economic recovery and climate change — provide room for cooperation between the two countries.

