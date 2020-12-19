You are here

  • Home
  • UK-EU face weekend ‘last attempt’ to get trade deal

UK-EU face weekend ‘last attempt’ to get trade deal

UK-EU face weekend ‘last attempt’ to get trade deal
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses the European Parliament in Brussels. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ym49f

Updated 19 December 2020
AP

UK-EU face weekend ‘last attempt’ to get trade deal

UK-EU face weekend ‘last attempt’ to get trade deal
  • Fishing rights in British waters is the most notable obstacle to avoid a costly changeover in the new year
Updated 19 December 2020
AP

BRUSSELS: The EU and the United Kingdom are heading into the weekend on a “last attempt” to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover in the new year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the only way to get a deal is for the 27-nation bloc to compromise since “the UK has done a lot to try and help, and we hope that our EU friends will see sense and come to the table with something themselves.”
“That’s really where we are,” Johnson said, adding “no sensible government” could agree to the EU demands as they stand.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told the EU parliament both sides were in the “home straight of the negotiations,” which have already come a long way in nine months of talks but are still short of a final compromise.
Barnier called it “a very serious and somber situation” if a deal falls through, with the jobs of hundreds of thousands of people at stake.
The European Parliament has set a Sunday night deadline for the talks since it still will have to approve any deal before Dec. 31, when a transition period following Britain’s Jan. 31 withdrawal from the EU will expire.
“It’s the moment of truth,” Barnier said. “We have very little time remaining — just a few hours.”
A failure to reach a post-Brexit deal would lead to more chaos on the borders at the start of 2021 as new tariffs would add to other impediments to trade enacted by both sides. The talks have bogged down on two main issues over the past days — the EU’s access to UK fishing waters and assurances of fair competition between businesses.
“We have reached the hard nuts to crack,” Barnier said. Johnson has made fisheries and UK control over its waters a key demand in the long saga of Britain’s departure from the EU.

HIGHLIGHTS

• A failure to reach a post-Brexit deal would lead to more chaos on the borders at the start of 2021 as new tariffs would add to other impediments to trade enacted by both sides.

• The talks have bogged down on two main issues over the past days — the EU’s access to UK fishing waters and assurances of fair competition between businesses.

Barmier said the EU understood and respected the UK’s desire to rule its own waves, but said that “a credible period of adjustment” had to be given, if EU boats are to be kicked out of British waters despite centuries of tradition of sharing them.
On top of that, the more London denies access to its waters, the more the EU can impose duties and tariffs.
“The European Union also has to maintain its sovereign right to react or to compensate,” Barnier said, highlighting that the UK seafood industry is extremely dependent on exports to the 27-nation bloc.
The European Parliament issued a three-day ultimatum to negotiators to strike a trade deal if it’s to be in a position to ratify an agreement this year. European lawmakers said they will need to have the terms of any deal in front of them by late Sunday if they are to organize a special gathering before the end of the year.
If a deal comes later, it could only be ratified in 2021, as the parliament wouldn’t have enough time to debate a proposed agreement before that.
A trade deal would ensure there are no tariffs and quotas on trade in goods between the two sides, but there would still be technical costs, partly associated with customs checks and non-tariff barriers on services.

Related

Pandemic tests Rolls-Royce resilience after prolonged engine trouble
Business & Economy
Pandemic tests Rolls-Royce resilience after prolonged engine trouble
Tesla to see unprecedented trade ahead of S&P 500 debut
Business & Economy
Tesla to see unprecedented trade ahead of S&P 500 debut

US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker, alleging military ties

Technology that helps with the production of the most-advanced chips — those 10 nanometers or smaller — faces the ‘presumption of denial,’ US Department of Commerce said. (Reuters/File)
Updated 19 December 2020
AP

US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker, alleging military ties

US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker, alleging military ties
  • American companies will need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to SMIC
Updated 19 December 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration blacklisted China’s top chipmaker Friday, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.’s access to advanced US technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military.

“We will not allow advanced US technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,’’ Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement explaining the decision to put SMIC on the US government’s so-called Entity List.
SMIC has previously said it has no ties to the Chinese government.
Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the list for such things as allegedly supporting the Chinese military, assisting the Chinese government’s crackdown on dissent, being involved in the theft of trade secrets and helping Beijing’s aggressive efforts to claim territory in the South China Sea.
But SMIC is the most high-profile target.

SPEEDREAD

US Department of Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the list for such things as allegedly supporting the Chinese military.

The move means that US companies will need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to SMIC. Technology that helps with the production of the most-advanced chips — those 10 nanometers or smaller — face the “presumption of denial,” Commerce said. Other items will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
The decision comes barely a month before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. A senior Commerce Department official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said the move had not been coordinated with the Biden transition team.

Dialogue
Earlier, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the US should choose dialogue and consultation with China instead of pursuing “unacceptable” unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies.
Wang, in a special address to the Asia Society that focused mainly on the state of Sino-US relations, urged the US to stop “overstretching the notion of national security” and “arbitrary suppression of Chinese companies.”
“We need to replace sanctions with dialogue and consultation,” he said, adding that unilateral sanctions had become the “biggest destabilizing factor to regional and global security.”
“China is not a threat to the US — was not, is not and will not be a threat,” Wang said, yet relations were at their lowest ebb since the establishment of full diplomatic ties in 1979.
Likening Sino-US relations to a “giant vessel,” Wang said the interests of the whole world were at stake. “I think we all agree the time has come to decide the future course of this vessel,” he said, calling for US policy toward China to “return to objectivity and sensibility as early as possible.”
Beijing has taken note of the four policy priorities of Biden, who is set to take office on Jan. 20, Wang added, and believes at least three of them — COVID-19 response, economic recovery and climate change — provide room for cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: Chinese chipmaker

Related

Debate over pulling fuses widens regulatory cracks on 737 MAX
Business & Economy
Debate over pulling fuses widens regulatory cracks on 737 MAX
Oil dips, heads for weekly gain as vaccine rollouts begin
Business & Economy
Oil dips, heads for weekly gain as vaccine rollouts begin

Latest updates

UN chief hails migrants’ role in responding to COVID crisis, boosting economies
Challenge Riyadh crowned champions of inaugural Saudi WFL campaign
The Challenge Riyadh football team won the inaugural Women’s Football League (WFL) Champions Cup on Thursday, taking home SR150,000 ($40,000) in prize money in the process. (Supplied: SFA/WFL)
Empire Cinemas celebrates a Wonder-ful opening night in Jeddah
Empire Cinemas celebrates a Wonder-ful opening night in Jeddah
Liverpool manager puzzled by latest block on allowing 5 subs
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in 1st T20

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.