Oil dips, heads for weekly gain as vaccine rollouts begin

A flame burns at the Shell Deer Park oil refinery in Deer Park, Texas. Oil dipped toward $51 a barrel on Friday. (AP/File)
Updated 19 December 2020
Reuters

  • The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, are supporting market prices by slowing the pace of a planned increase in supplies next year
Updated 19 December 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Oil dipped toward $51 a barrel on Friday though still headed for a seventh weekly gain in a row as investors focused on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and looked past rising case numbers and tighter lockdowns in Europe.

Pfizer has applied for approval in Japan for its vaccine, which is being used in the UK and the US. The US Food and Drug Administration is also working toward approving Moderna’s shot.
Brent crude was down 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $51.33, near the nine-month high of $51.90 hit on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, which also reached its highest since March on Thursday, was unchanged at $48.36.
“Bullish momentum is taking a breather,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “Looking ahead, oil prices should continue to find support from the prospect of a COVID relief bill and accelerating vaccine rollouts.”
US lawmakers are trying to agree a coronavirus relief package but a new potential roadblock emerged as some Senate Republicans insisted on language ensuring that expiring Federal Reserve lending programs cannot be revived.
While the vaccines offer hope, surging case numbers in major economies and new movement restrictions in Europe are impacting the immediate prospects for oil demand. The number of US cases rose by at least 239,018 on Thursday.
Oil gained support this week from weekly US supply data showing crude inventories fell by 3.1 million barrels, more than the drop analysts had expected.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, are supporting market prices by slowing the pace of a planned increase in supplies next year. OPEC+ plans to add 500,000 barrels per day of supply in January and will meet in early January to decide on next steps.

US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker, alleging military ties

Technology that helps with the production of the most-advanced chips — those 10 nanometers or smaller — faces the ‘presumption of denial,’ US Department of Commerce said. (Reuters/File)
Updated 19 December 2020
AP

  • American companies will need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to SMIC
Updated 19 December 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration blacklisted China’s top chipmaker Friday, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.’s access to advanced US technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military.

“We will not allow advanced US technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,’’ Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement explaining the decision to put SMIC on the US government’s so-called Entity List.
SMIC has previously said it has no ties to the Chinese government.
Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the list for such things as allegedly supporting the Chinese military, assisting the Chinese government’s crackdown on dissent, being involved in the theft of trade secrets and helping Beijing’s aggressive efforts to claim territory in the South China Sea.
But SMIC is the most high-profile target.

SPEEDREAD

US Department of Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the list for such things as allegedly supporting the Chinese military.

The move means that US companies will need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to SMIC. Technology that helps with the production of the most-advanced chips — those 10 nanometers or smaller — face the “presumption of denial,” Commerce said. Other items will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
The decision comes barely a month before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. A senior Commerce Department official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said the move had not been coordinated with the Biden transition team.

Dialogue
Earlier, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the US should choose dialogue and consultation with China instead of pursuing “unacceptable” unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies.
Wang, in a special address to the Asia Society that focused mainly on the state of Sino-US relations, urged the US to stop “overstretching the notion of national security” and “arbitrary suppression of Chinese companies.”
“We need to replace sanctions with dialogue and consultation,” he said, adding that unilateral sanctions had become the “biggest destabilizing factor to regional and global security.”
“China is not a threat to the US — was not, is not and will not be a threat,” Wang said, yet relations were at their lowest ebb since the establishment of full diplomatic ties in 1979.
Likening Sino-US relations to a “giant vessel,” Wang said the interests of the whole world were at stake. “I think we all agree the time has come to decide the future course of this vessel,” he said, calling for US policy toward China to “return to objectivity and sensibility as early as possible.”
Beijing has taken note of the four policy priorities of Biden, who is set to take office on Jan. 20, Wang added, and believes at least three of them — COVID-19 response, economic recovery and climate change — provide room for cooperation between the two countries.

The Challenge Riyadh football team won the inaugural Women’s Football League (WFL) Champions Cup on Thursday, taking home SR150,000 ($40,000) in prize money in the process. (Supplied: SFA/WFL)
