Zambian foreign minister hails Saudi ties

Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Qattan with Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji. (SPA)
Updated 19 December 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Qattan met with Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji.

They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, and the latest regional and international issues of common interest.

Separately, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) sent 100 tons of dates as a gift to Zambia from Saudi Arabia.

The aid was delivered to Malanji, on behalf of the center, by the Saudi Ambassador to Zambia Usama bin Muhammad Karanshi.

Malanji expressed his nation’s thanks to the Kingdom, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for its continuous support to the east African country.

