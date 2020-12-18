Sudan condemns Jeddah tanker attack

KHARTOUM: Sudan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack this week on an oil tanker at Jeddah port using an explosive-laden boat.
The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that a recurrence of terror strikes on vital installations, especially oil sites, shows that the issue goes beyond the targeting of Saudi Arabia and its key facilities.
The attacks threaten the security and energy supplies of the entire world as well as the global economy, the ministry added
Coastlines and regional waters also faced the threat of environmental disaster resulting from leaks of oil or petroleum products, it said.
Sudan reiterated its support for any action Saudi Arabia takes to defend and preserve its security and stability.
