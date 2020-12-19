You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: December 18, 2020

Faisal Faeq
RIYADH:

By the week closing, oil prices rose to a nine-month high

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: December 18, 2020
  • By the week closing, oil prices rose to a nine-month high
RIYADH: Oil prices continued to rise for the seventh week in a row, and made another weekly gain that will make the Brent crude price settle above the important $50 mark by the end of the year. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is following this upward momentum and might breach the $50 barrier before the year-end. On the week closing, Brent crude rose to $52.26 per barrel and WTI crude moved up to $49.10 per barrel.

By the week closing, oil prices rose to a nine-month high. If oil prices continue to rise next week ahead of the holiday, this will be a complete two months of upward tendency. Optimism on vaccinations is outpacing bearish market developments: The production increase by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (driven by Libya), the increase in supplies from Norway, the US crude oil rig count continuing to rise, and US gasoline stocks hitting a 16-week high as the pandemic stunts demand and lockdowns continue to be extended in Europe.

Intuitively, the recent oil price gains may be a bit premature, as a global recovery in oil demand is unlikely to take place before the second quarter of 2021. If the coronavirus vaccine rollouts become widespread, with successful execution, this will be a healthy start for 2021, where market sentiment will continue to drive oil prices higher despite the unchanged fundamentals and lockdowns continuing to weigh on oil demand.

However, it is still too premature to know what the vaccine rollouts will have on global aviation, and what impact the sector will have on oil demand. On the other hand, rising consumption in Asia and optimism over vaccines may help oil prices to stay in the range of $50-$55 per barrel for Brent crude until the first quarter of 2021.

China crude oil imports in October fell month-on-month by 1.78 million barrels per day (bpd) to 10.05 million bpd, the second year-on-year decline in 2020. This is because China continues to destock floating storage, which is about to reach the pre-pandemic low level.

The US Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory decline of 3.1 million barrels. The US dollar plunged to a year-and-a half-low against other major currencies. Oil prices generally rise when the dollar falls because crude prices in dollars become cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Topics: business economy WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

The upward momentum in oil prices is driven by improving market sentiment amid optimism regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
French green bank expands into Saudi Arabia

ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

French green bank expands into Saudi Arabia

French green bank expands into Saudi Arabia
  • Natixis was awarded a license to operate in the Kingdom by the Capital Market Authority in May this year
  • Ammar Bukhamsin is the company’s newly appointed CEO for Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 December 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: French corporate and investment banking company Natixis has expanded its operations into Saudi Arabia in order to mediate between international investors and regional borrowers who want to focus on more sustainable and environmentally friendly ways of doing business.
While the company has had a presence in the Middle East for over 20 years, it was awarded a license to operate in the Kingdom by the Capital Market Authority in May this year.
Barbara Riccardi, the company’s regional head in the Middle East, said it was an obvious move as the Kingdom is “one of the largest contributors” to the region’s economy.
Ammar Bukhamsin, the company’s newly appointed CEO for Saudi Arabia, said its expansion aims “to further grow this franchise and bring our expertise and our market-leading solutions closer to our clients and support the needs of borrowers and Islamic investors.”
Headquartered in Paris, where 196 countries signed a ground-breaking climate change agreement in 2015, Natixis has a strong focus on green, sustainable projects and financing.
Riccardi said: “We’re all in toward supporting the country’s development into a more green, sustainable future, which is particularly key in Saudi’s Vision 2030.”
She added that the Kingdom is already making progress as part of its drive to diversify its economy away from a reliance on hydrocarbons.
Bukhamsin said: “We’re very keen to bring our global and market expertise, which I think are directly linked to all these diversification ambitions that the country has.”
He took up his post at Natixis in Saudi Arabia in November, having worked in the finance sector for more than 16 years.
His career started in 2004 at Citi, before moving to UBS in London in 2010 and Goldman Sachs in Dubai in 2013.
In 2015 Bukhamsin joined Natixis, and was appointed head of global markets sales for the Middle East in 2019.

