King Salman, crown prince offer condolences to Fujairah ruler
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
LONDON: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences on Saturday to the ruler of Fujairah, UAE on the death of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Sharqi.
“We learned about the news of the death of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Sharqi…and we send our deepest condolences to your Highness and the family of the deceased,” the king said.

  • Novak: Agreements with Saudi Arabia worth $5 billion have been signed
  • Russia is working with the Kingdom to stabilise global oil markets, the minister added
LONDON: Saudi-Russian relations have reached an “advanced level of cooperation”, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman after a meeting of the Saudi-Russian Joint Committee, Alexander Novak said that visits between the Kingdom and Russia have strengthened cooperation.

The deputy prime minister thanked the Kingdom for its cooperation and said that the volume of exchange between the two countries has increased by more than 60 percent. 

Novak added that several agreements with Saudi Arabia worth $5 billion have been signed and that Russia is working with the Kingdom to stabilise global oil markets.

