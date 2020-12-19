LONDON: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences on Saturday to the ruler of Fujairah, UAE on the death of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Sharqi.
“We learned about the news of the death of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Sharqi…and we send our deepest condolences to your Highness and the family of the deceased,” the king said.
King Salman, crown prince offer condolences to Fujairah ruler
