King Salman, crown prince offer condolences to Fujairah ruler

Saudi-Russia relations reach advanced level of cooperation: Russian Deputy PM

LONDON: Saudi-Russian relations have reached an “advanced level of cooperation”, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman after a meeting of the Saudi-Russian Joint Committee, Alexander Novak said that visits between the Kingdom and Russia have strengthened cooperation.

The deputy prime minister thanked the Kingdom for its cooperation and said that the volume of exchange between the two countries has increased by more than 60 percent.

Novak added that several agreements with Saudi Arabia worth $5 billion have been signed and that Russia is working with the Kingdom to stabilise global oil markets.