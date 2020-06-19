You are here

  • Home
  • Fujairah feels downturn as marine fuel demand slumps

Fujairah feels downturn as marine fuel demand slumps

Tanker ships in the waters of the Gulf of Oman off the coast of the eastern UAE emirate of Fujairah, which has begun to feel the effects of the global downturn on its core industries. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rpt7q

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Fujairah feels downturn as marine fuel demand slumps

  • The coronavirus pandemic has hit global demand, months after Qatar boycott and tanker attacks
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Ship fueling activity in Fujairah in the UAE, a bunkering and fuel storage hub in the Middle East, fell in May as declining demand was made worse by slowing global trade because of the coronavirus pandemic, four trade sources said.

Fujairah’s ship refueling — or bunkering — volumes shrank to about 200,000-300,000 tons in May, down from average volumes of about 700,000-800,000 tons, said the sources with knowledge of the regional trade who declined to be identified.

“It’s all things COVID,” said one of the sources, a UAE-based marine fuels trader, pointing to lower shipping activity, and referring to COVID-19, the respiratory disease that has become a pandemic, caused by the coronavirus.

Fujairah bunker demand has been declining as the economic impacts of the pandemic caused global trade to slow. Additionally, crude oil tanker traffic in the region has dropped after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia cut supplies to prop up prices.

For June, bunkering activity was “very slow still” with only a handful of enquiries each day, said the trader.

The weak demand helped push Fujairah’s residual fuel inventories to a record high in June.

The Port of Fujairah did not respond to a request for comment when contacted.

By comparison, bunkering volumes in Singapore, the world’s top bunkering hub, were 3.925 million tons in May, down just 2 percent from a year earlier despite cargo ship arrivals falling to a 27-year low.

Fujairah’s bunkering volumes were falling even before the coronavirus outbreak.

Volumes began to come off its average monthly peak of about 1 million to 1.2 million tons in 2017 after the UAE’s boycott of Qatar cut shipping activity.

There were also several attacks on tankers last year around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

A global switch to cleaner low-sulfur marine fuels in 2020 has also reduced bunkering in Fujairah as quality and compatibility concerns drove buyers to turn to suppliers in Singapore, the trade sources said. 

Decoder

What is bunker fuel?

Bunker fuel is the term used for fuel poured into a ship’s bunkers to power its engines.

Topics: Fujairah bunker fuel Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon could have had oil tanker seized by Eurobond holders, says energy minister
Business & Economy
Tankers to be blacklisted for trade with Caracas

OPEC+ pushes for compliance, undecided on oil cut extension

Updated 19 June 2020
Reuters

OPEC+ pushes for compliance, undecided on oil cut extension

  • OPEC+ presses countries such as Iraq and Kazakhstan to comply better with oil cuts
  • Oil has recovered to above $41 a barrel from a 21-year low below $16 a barrel in April, helped by OPEC+ cuts and a recovery in demand
Updated 19 June 2020
Reuters

DUBAI:  OPEC+ — the oil alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia — is aiming for full compliance with agreed output cuts in an attempt to re-balance global crude markets.

The 23-strong organization’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) met by webinar under co-chairmanship of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, and agreed that “the attainment of 100 percent conformity from all participating countries is not only fair and equitable, but vital for the ongoing and timely rebalancing efforts, and helping deliver sustainability oil market sustainability.”

The meeting disclosed that compliance levels had averaged 87 percent in May — a very high level by previous standards — and that those countries that had failed to meet their commitments would make up for the shortfall between July and September.

Failure to meet agreed compliance levels has thrown out OPEC+ calculations in the past. Saudi Arabia holds the view that a rigorous adherence to agreed output reduction commitments is the key to future oil market stability.

The issue has become all the more important in face of the downturn in global demand as a result of the economic effects of the pandemic lockdowns. If oil producers “cheat” on their output levels it will add to the surpluses on global markets.

OPEC+ has taken approximately 9.6 million barrels per day out of the market since April, and Saudi Arabia and the Gulf allies have made voluntary cuts of a further 1.2 million barrels, due to expire at the end of the month.

Those countries that failed to meet the May target have agreed to make up for those shortfalls between July and September, in addition to their existing cut commitments. Iraq and Kazakhstan have submitted formal schedules to compensate for their shortfalls. 

Some members of OPEC+ want to extend the current level of cuts beyond the end of this month, when they are scheduled to be replaced by lower targets.

Russia, which was represented at the webinar by its energy minister, Alexander Novak, is believed to be less convinced of the need to prolong the current historic cuts levels.

Separately, Saudi Aramco said yesterday that it would meet its dividend obligation of $18.75 billion this quarter from a mixture of cash and debt.

“We would like to use our free cash definitely most of the time, but other debt instruments from banks, or bonds, are also available for us as we have a strong balance sheet,” Amin Nasser, Aramco’s chief executive officer,
told journalists.

Topics: OPEC+ Iraq Kazakhstan Alexander Novak

Related

Business & Economy
Iraq lowers June oil exports, gets closer to OPEC+ target
Special
Business & Economy
OPEC+ efforts slashed oil market volatility by two-thirds, study finds

Latest updates

Fujairah feels downturn as marine fuel demand slumps
Australia subject to ‘state-based’ cybersecurity attack, PM Morrison says
SR100m dedicated to education projects in Saudi Arabia's Qassim province
8,500 Saudis return from US in two months
Saudi ministry celebrates environmental protection

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.