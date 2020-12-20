You are here

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors
A woman examines the model of a patrol robot at the World Industrial Design Conference in Yantai, Shandong, China. (AP/File)
  • Overseas military-related investment will automatically be reviewed
BEIJING: Foreign investors in Chinese industries from defense to tech from next year will face an extra layer of scrutiny to ensure their activities do not undermine national security, the country’s top economic planner said Saturday.

Under the new rules, overseas investment in Chinese industries related to the military will automatically be reviewed.

But forays into agriculture, energy, transport, internet and financial services will only face a review if they involve the acquisition of 50 percent of a Chinese company, or will significantly affect the business.

Investors in those cases must submit to a government review determining whether their moves “affect national security,” according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which did not specify what activities would be seen as having such an effect.

The announcement comes nearly a year after China’s new foreign investment law came into force, promising to give local and foreign companies equal treatment in the Chinese market.

The NDRC said the rules, which will take effect on Jan. 18, were intended to “effectively prevent and dissolve national security risks while actively promoting foreign investment.”

China said Friday it was in the last stretch of talks on a landmark investment agreement with the EU that would allow the bloc’s member states greater access to the lucrative Chinese market.

Meanwhile, Beijing accused the US of “bullying” after Washington announced export controls on dozens of Chinese firms over alleged ties to China’s military.

The announcement — in the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s term — comes after relations between Washington and Beijing soured under his administration, which saw the US start a trade war with China and expand its list of sanctioned entities to a few hundred Chinese companies and subsidiaries.

China’s Commerce Ministry on Saturday said it “firmly opposes” the move, which will affect the country’s biggest chipmaker, SMIC, and vowed to “take necessary measures” to safeguard Chinese companies’ rights. The ministry accused the US of “abusing export controls and other measures to continuously suppress” foreign entities.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Friday said the designations, which restrict US companies’ abilities to do business with the firms, are over an array of charges including theft of US technology.

SMIC has received billions of dollars in support from Beijing and is at the heart of its efforts to improve the country’s technological self-sufficiency.

The designation means US companies must apply for a license before exporting to SMIC, and specifically targets the Chinese firm’s ability to acquire materials for producing chips of 10 nanometers or smaller, the best class in the industry.

Topics: China Foreign investors

Post-Brexit talks continue as fish spat threatens Britain-EU agreement

Post-Brexit talks continue as fish spat threatens Britain-EU agreement

Post-Brexit talks continue as fish spat threatens Britain-EU agreement
  • Fishing is now the main obstacle to any pact
BRUSSELS: EU and UK negotiators pressed on with talks on Saturday with no sign of them breaking an impasse over post-Brexit fishing rights in time to save a trade deal.

Fishing is now the main obstacle to any pact that could be in place on Jan. 1 to prevent an economic jolt on both sides of the Channel as Britain leaves the single market.

“It remains very blocked,” one EU diplomat told AFP.

Another said Brussels had made Britain its last offer on fishing access and it was down now to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to decide whether he wants a deal.

“If Britain doesn’t accept the latest EU offer of it will be a ‘no deal’ over fish,” he warned.

The EU’s pointman in the talks, Michel Barnier, has proposed EU fishermen giving up nearly a quarter of the value of the fish they currently catch in UK waters. Britain is understood to be holding out for getting back much more than half.

The UK has suggested this compromise last for three years before it is renegotiated, whereas Europe is holding out for seven. “It’s all down to numbers now,” the second European diplomat said.

Barnier has consulted member states that share fishing waters with Britain, but has been told to stand his ground.

The European Parliament has highlighted a deadline of midnight on Sunday to receive a deal for review if MEPs are to ratify it before the end of the year.

Their UK parliamentary counterparts are in recess, but can be recalled within 48 hours to do likewise.

But EU capitals are not binding themselves to the European Parliament’s deadline. The second diplomatic source said Britain effectively had until the end of the year to make its mind up.

France’s European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune warned that time left to get a deal was “a matter of hours,” echoing words used by Barnier a day earlier.

Topics: post-Brexit UK-EU fishing

