You are here

  • Home
  • 12-week camp launched to train Saudi IT professionals

12-week camp launched to train Saudi IT professionals

12-week camp launched to train Saudi IT professionals
Saudi women attend a hackathon in Jeddah on August 1, 2018. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v35m2

Updated 20 December 2020
SPA

12-week camp launched to train Saudi IT professionals

12-week camp launched to train Saudi IT professionals
  • The academy intends to provide quality training in areas such as cybersecurity, data analysis, modern digital technology and leadership skills, in collaboration with prestigious academic institutions including MIT and Imperial College London
Updated 20 December 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Digital Academy on Saturday launched the “Himma Blockchain Camp” to train IT professionals.
The 12-week camp includes courses on the basics, history, structure and applications of  blockchain technology. Participants will also be taught about algorithms, bitcoin, cybersecurity, privacy and protection.
It is a good opportunity for those who wish to know details about the blockchain technology, its importance and uses in today’s world.
Mohammad bin Abdul-Mohsen Al-Suhaim, CEO of the academy, said the camp is part of the academy’s efforts to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 and make Saudi Arabia one of the leading countries in the field of IT.
The academy intends to provide quality training in areas such as cybersecurity, data analysis, modern digital technology and leadership skills, in collaboration with prestigious academic institutions including MIT and Imperial College London.
It aims to qualify national cadres for quality jobs in the field of modern and advanced technologies, develop the abilities of talented people and innovators in digital skills and entrepreneurship.

Topics: Saudi digital academy Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

‘Techtionary’ launched to enrich Arabic language
Saudi Arabia
‘Techtionary’ launched to enrich Arabic language
KAUST trains 100 Saudi tech champs at bootcamp
Corporate News
KAUST trains 100 Saudi tech champs at bootcamp

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions

Updated 20 December 2020
Arab News

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions
Updated 20 December 2020
Arab News

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf was recently appointed CEO of MBC Media Solutions (MMS).

He has more than 15 years’ experience in the regional advertising and communications market.

Prior to his current position, he worked at Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) for more than 10 years. At STC, he worked as a marketing communication manager between January 2010 and 2013, director of marketing communication between January 2013 and April 2015, and general manager of consumer marketing communication from April 2015 to November 2020.

Al-Sahhaf obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management at the American University of Sharjah in 2005. He received e-training in financial essentials and crisis management from the Harvard Business School in 2012. He also participated in a strategic marketing program and executive education at INSEAD in 2017. Al-Sahhaf also attended an authentic leadership development program at the Harvard Business School in 2017.

He worked at Nestle as a field operations executive between July 2005 and March 2006, and at Samba Financial Group as a money market dealer between April 2006 and 2007.

He then joined STC as communications and events section manager.

MBC Media Solutions began its operations in November 2020. This new commercial and ad sales unit will help MBC to work closely with clients, which include many of the world’s largest consumer brands, their marketing and advertising companies, and their media buying agencies.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Abdullah Al-Osaili, senior program manager at KSA’s Tatweer Company for Educational Services 
Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Osaili, senior program manager at KSA’s Tatweer Company for Educational Services 
Mona Khazindar, Saudi Shoura Council member
Saudi Arabia
Mona Khazindar, Saudi Shoura Council member

Latest updates

CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as US races to broaden injection campaign
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as US races to broaden injection campaign
Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war
Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war
Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions
Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions
Uncovering secrets hidden beneath the sands of the Arabian Peninsula
Uncovering secrets hidden beneath the sands of the Arabian Peninsula

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.