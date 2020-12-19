12-week camp launched to train Saudi IT professionals

RIYADH: The Saudi Digital Academy on Saturday launched the “Himma Blockchain Camp” to train IT professionals.
The 12-week camp includes courses on the basics, history, structure and applications of blockchain technology. Participants will also be taught about algorithms, bitcoin, cybersecurity, privacy and protection.
It is a good opportunity for those who wish to know details about the blockchain technology, its importance and uses in today’s world.
Mohammad bin Abdul-Mohsen Al-Suhaim, CEO of the academy, said the camp is part of the academy’s efforts to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 and make Saudi Arabia one of the leading countries in the field of IT.
The academy intends to provide quality training in areas such as cybersecurity, data analysis, modern digital technology and leadership skills, in collaboration with prestigious academic institutions including MIT and Imperial College London.
It aims to qualify national cadres for quality jobs in the field of modern and advanced technologies, develop the abilities of talented people and innovators in digital skills and entrepreneurship.
