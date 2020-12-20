Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war

JEDDAH: The Saudi-led drive toward a new power-sharing government in Yemen has raised hopes of an end to the country’s devastating war, key figures said on Saturday.

The new government was “an important step for enhanced stability, improvement of state institutions and increased political partnership. It is also a pivotal step toward a lasting political resolution to the conflict,” said Martin Griffiths, the UN secretary-general’s special envoy to Yemen.

Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Assoumi, chairman of the Arab Parliament, said the formation of the new government would help restore security, stability and unity, activate state institutions, enable the implementation of development projects in liberated areas, and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Mubarak Al-Hajraf praised Yemeni parties for prioritizing the interests of the people, supporting the new government and playing a role in ending the Yemeni crisis. He also thanked the Saudi-led Arab Coalition for supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The UAE said it hoped this development would lead to a political solution to the crisis. Bahrain called it an important step in strengthening and unifying Yemeni efforts to confront the Iran-backed Houthi militia and achieve security, peace and stability for the Yemeni people.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi announced the formation of the power-sharing government on Friday, in line with the Riyadh Agreement signed with the Southern Transitional Council last year.

“This is … another step toward peace that the Yemenis desperately need,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Britain’s Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly urged the new government to work with Griffiths on “wider political progress” for the country.