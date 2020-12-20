You are here

  • Home
  • Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war

Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war

The new government followed two weeks of separation of forces and redeployment of troops in the south that would see their return to battlefronts against the Houthi militias in the north and to the outskirts of Aden. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v45n9

Updated 20 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war

Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war
  • Saudi-led drive for power-sharing government ‘a pivotal step toward lasting resolution’
  • President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi announced the formation of the power-sharing government on Frida
Updated 20 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The Saudi-led drive toward a new power-sharing government in Yemen has raised hopes of an end to the country’s devastating war, key figures said on Saturday.

The new government was “an important step for enhanced stability, improvement of state institutions and increased political partnership. It is also a pivotal step toward a lasting political resolution to the conflict,” said  Martin Griffiths, the UN secretary-general’s special envoy to Yemen.

Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Assoumi, chairman of the Arab Parliament, said the formation of the new government would help restore security, stability and unity, activate state institutions, enable the implementation of development projects in liberated areas, and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Mubarak Al-Hajraf praised Yemeni parties for prioritizing the interests of the people, supporting the new government and playing a role in ending the Yemeni crisis. He also thanked the Saudi-led Arab Coalition for supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The UAE said it hoped this development would lead to a political solution to the crisis.  Bahrain called it an important step in strengthening and unifying Yemeni efforts to confront the Iran-backed Houthi militia and achieve security, peace and stability for the Yemeni people.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi announced the formation of the power-sharing government on Friday, in line with the Riyadh Agreement signed with the Southern Transitional Council last year.

“This is … another step toward peace that the Yemenis desperately need,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Britain’s Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly urged the new government to work with Griffiths on “wider political progress” for the country.

Decoder

RIYADH AGREEMENT

It is a power-sharing agreement signed in Riyadh on Nov. 5, 2019, between Yemen's legitimate government under President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the Southern Transitional Council (STC). A power struggle between two anti-Houthi coalition allies had resulted in armed clashes. With the mediation of Saudi Arabia, the two sides have agreed to share power under a unity government.

Topics: Yemen Southern Transitional Council (STC) riyadh agreement

Related

Yemen’s president announces new power-sharing government
Middle-East
Yemen’s president announces new power-sharing government
Update Implementation of Riyadh Agreement praised, raises hopes of ending Yemen conflict
Middle-East
Implementation of Riyadh Agreement praised, raises hopes of ending Yemen conflict

Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge

Updated 20 December 2020
AP

Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge

Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge
  • The country will first immunize health workers, followed by the elderly, high-risk Israelis and those over 60 years old
  • Public opinion polls showing many Israelis are reluctant to receive shots right away
Updated 20 December 2020
AP

TEL AVIV: Israel on Sunday began its coronavirus inoculation drive, aiming to vaccinate some 60,000 people a day in a bid to stamp out the illness that is once again surging among its population.
The country will first immunize health workers, followed by the elderly, high-risk Israelis and those over 60 years old. Israel says it has secured sufficient doses for much of the country’s 9 million people from both Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccine US authorities approved this week for emergency use.
With public opinion polls showing many Israelis are reluctant to receive shots right away, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would set a “personal example” and insisted on being the first Israeli vaccinated. He received the shot Saturday night.
Netanyahu expressed confidence in the vaccine before rolling up the right sleeve of his black, short-sleeve shirt and receiving the injection. He called it an “exciting moment” that would put Israel on the path to returning to its normal routines. The country’s health minister also received the vaccine Saturday.
Israel has an agreement with Pfizer to secure 8 million doses of the US pharmaceutical company’s vaccine — enough to cover nearly half of Israel’s population since each person requires two doses. Israel reached a separate agreement with Moderna earlier this month to purchase 6 million doses of its vaccine — enough for another 3 million Israelis.
With daily infection numbers trending upward and currently notching just under 3,000 a day, Israeli leaders are again debating whether to impose a third national lockdown since the pandemic began. Many restrictions remain in place from the country’s second lockdown in the fall, with most hotels still shuttered and restaurants open only for delivery and take out. Unemployment remains in the double digits.
Israel has had mixed results in its fight against the virus. Netanyahu was lauded in the spring for sealing borders and locking down the country swiftly, a move that battered the economy but drove down infection rates.
But a hasty and erratic reopening sent confirmed cases soaring in late summer, leading to what at the time was one of the world’s worst outbreaks.
Israel has reported more than 368,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Topics: Israel Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Israeli soldiers who kill Palestinian kids must be held accountable, say UN watchdogs
Middle-East
Israeli soldiers who kill Palestinian kids must be held accountable, say UN watchdogs
Israel’s Netanyahu, top US military discuss Iranian threat
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu, top US military discuss Iranian threat

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia 2021 budget expansionary; renews focus on healthcare, tourism: analysts
Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge
Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge
Here’s what you need to know about SIFI treatment
Here’s what you need to know about SIFI treatment
Prince Khalid bin Salman: Saudi Arabia continuing its policy to establish stability in Yemen
Prince Khalid bin Salman: Saudi Arabia continuing its policy to establish stability in Yemen
8 things to watch on Tadawul today
8 things to watch on Tadawul today

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.