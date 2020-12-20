You are here

Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj aces Carolina Herrera’s ‘supreme walk’ challenge

Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj took part in Carolina Herrera’s latest social media campaign. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 20 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj jumped on designer Carolina Herrera’s latest social media campaign, the #goodgirlsupremewalk challenge.

It-girls from around the world are taking part in the social media campaign to create hype for the Venezuelan designer’s latest scent, Good Girl Suprême, which is the third offering in the Good Girl collection.

While the original Good Girl perfume, released in 2016, was a creamy floral scent, the latest offering is a heavier Arabesque aroma with sweet, fruity notes. Good Girl Eau de Parfum Suprême is a heady mix of juicy gourmand berries, Egyptian jasmine, creamy tonka beans and zesty vetiver.

The signature shoe-shaped bottle has also been revamped and now comes in a glamorous black-to-glitter dégradé design — and it’s this iconic bottle that sparked the social media challenge.

The #goodgirlsupremewalk challenge sees influencers pull off their very best power walk to an upbeat soundtrack. Fanj was just one of many influencers from around the world to take on the challenge, strutting out of a building with a bottle of the new perfume in hand.

In the short clip, which she posted on her Instagram account, the mother-of-two sports a black sequined wrap dress with slightly puffed sleeves and a swipe of bright red lipstick. She finished off the look with matching scarlet nails and opted for loose beach waves when it came to her hair.

“Follow my steps to Supreme… join the #goodgirlsupremewalk challenge,” she captioned the post.

Since the fashion house’s foray into the perfume industry in 1997, Herrera’s eponymous scent line has expanded to include more than 20 fragrances. US model Karlie Kloss is the face of the latest fragrance’s advertising campaign and sat down with Herrera earlier this year to discuss the new scent and what it stands for.

“There’s something very sensitive, human and empowering in recognizing our own weaknesses, Herrera told Lifestyle Asia magazine, “once we’re able to do this, we can turn that around and use it to our advantage, which I think is a very human quality.”

“And when you show that vulnerability,” Kloss responded “it makes you stronger. Embracing your weaknesses can actually become your strength, and this duality is exactly what Good Girl represents.”

For her part, Fanj challenged her 895,000 Instagram followers to join in on the fun, saying: “I joined the #goodgirlsupremewalk challenge and this is my power walk! (Now it’s) your turn to show me yours.”

