Son of late Kuwaiti emir dies aged 72

Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir died on Sunday. (File/AFP)
Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir died on Sunday. (File/AFP)
  • Sheikh Nasser held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy PM
  • He will be buried on Monday at 9:30 a.m
DUBAI: Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich country, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. He was 72.
Sheikh Nasser held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, and drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts.
He will be buried on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Topics: Kuwait Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Sabah

Tunisian authorities arrest group in possession of ancient Hebrew book

Tunisian authorities arrest group in possession of ancient Hebrew book

  • The five individuals were arrested in the capital Tunis
  • The accused were also in possession of a large sword embossed with Arabic calligraphy
DUBAI: Tunisia’s judicial police arrested five individuals for possession of a historical Hebrew book, state news agency TAP reported on Saturday.
The five individuals were arrested in the capital Tunis, the report added.
The ancient book is made from leather and contains 17 pages written in Hebrew using gold, the group were planning to sell it for over $185,000, Tunisian Ministry of Interior said.
The accused were also in possession of a large sword embossed with Arabic calligraphy.

Topics: Tunisia Tunis

