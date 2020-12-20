Son of late Kuwaiti emir dies aged 72

Tunisian authorities arrest group in possession of ancient Hebrew book

DUBAI: Tunisia’s judicial police arrested five individuals for possession of a historical Hebrew book, state news agency TAP reported on Saturday.

The five individuals were arrested in the capital Tunis, the report added.

The ancient book is made from leather and contains 17 pages written in Hebrew using gold, the group were planning to sell it for over $185,000, Tunisian Ministry of Interior said.

The accused were also in possession of a large sword embossed with Arabic calligraphy.