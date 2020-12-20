You are here

WHO Europe urges stronger action to contain new virus strain

date 2020-12-20

WHO Europe urges stronger action to contain new virus strain
People wearing protective face maskS stand next to merry-go-round as Christmas holiday lights decorate the Paris City Hall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France December 20, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

AFP

WHO Europe urges stronger action to contain new virus strain
  • Several European countries decided Sunday to suspend all flights from Britain after the discovery of the new strain
AFP

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization is calling on its members in Europe to step up measures against coronavirus in the face of the new variant circulating in Britain, its European branch said Sunday.
Outside Britain, nine cases of the new strain have been reported in Denmark, as well as one case in the Netherlands and another in Australia, according to the WHO.
“Across Europe, where transmission is intense and widespread, countries need to redouble their control and prevention approaches,” a spokeswoman for WHO Europe told AFP.
The UN agency urged its members worldwide to “increase the sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses where possible and sharing of sequence data internationally, in particular, to report if the same mutations of concern are found,” she said.
Several European countries decided Sunday to suspend all flights from Britain after the discovery of the new strain which London said was “out of control.”
The WHO noted “preliminary signs that the variant may be able to spread more easily between people” and “preliminary information that the variant may affect (the) performance of some diagnostic assays (tests).”
It said it had “no evidence to indicate any change in disease severity, but this is also under investigation.”
For its part the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said “ongoing circulation of this variant outside of the UK cannot be excluded.”
It advised that “people with an epidemiological link to cases with the new variant or travel history to areas known to be affected should be identified immediately to test, isolate and follow up their contacts in order to stop the spread of the new variant.”
The new strain’s scientific name is VUI 202012/01, with VUI standing for Variant Under Investigation.
Last week, Europe became the first region in the world to pass 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic broke out a year ago, killing more than 1.6 million worldwide and pitching the global economy into turmoil.
Countries are shutting down their economies with restrictions again in a bid to rein in the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus Europe second wave

Germany brings home 3 women, 12 kids from camps in Syria

Updated 20 December 2020
AP

Updated 20 December 2020

Germany brings home 3 women, 12 kids from camps in Syria

Germany brings home 3 women, 12 kids from camps in Syria
  • German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported that all three women had left Germany in recent years to join the extremist Daesh group in Syria
Updated 20 December 2020
AP

BERLIN: Germany has organized the return of three women and 12 children from camps in northeastern Syria for humanitarian reasons, its foreign minister reported Sunday.
Heiko Maas didn’t further identify the women or children, who were flown back to Germany on Saturday.
However, the German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported that all three women had left Germany in recent years to join the extremist Daesh group in Syria. The paper identified the women as Merve A., Yasmin A. and Leonora M.
Also Sunday, Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office said a German citizen by the name of Leonora M. had been arrested upon her arrival at Frankfurt airport. It said she is accused of Daesh membership and allegedly committed crimes against humanity.
Maas said he was “very relieved” about the return of the 12 children and three of their mothers. He said the return was organized in cooperation with Finland, which brought home six children and two women.
“These are humanitarian cases, especially orphans and children with illnesses — cases in which the departure was urgently needed,” Maas said.
“This good news just before Christmas makes us confident that we will be able to organize the return of further cases as well,” he said.
Hundreds of Europeans — many of them young women — left the continent in the last couple of years to join Daesh and fight in Syria and Iraq. Several died while others were arrested and detained by Turkish, Kurdish or Iraqi authorities who have been eager to deport them and their children back to Europe.
European governments, however, have been reluctant to take back the often-radicalized Daesh supporters.
The Finnish government said Sunday the repatriation of its citizens from the Al-Hol camp in Syria was done for humanitarian reasons and because of the country’s legal obligations for its citizens.
“The basic rights of the children interned in the Al-Hol camps can be safeguarded only by repatriating them to Finland,” the Finnish government said in a statement.
No identities of the children or women were given, but Finnish officials said they consisted of two families.
Jussi Tanner, the Finnish Foreign Ministry’s special representative in charge of making the repatriation decision, stressed at a news conference that the Syria camps formed a highly complex case judicially for Finland and other Western countries..
“No such world exists where we are able to repatriate children only,” Tanner said, referring to parents’ legal rights to their children. He said Finland opted to cooperate with Germany as the two countries had common interests in the case and share similar legislation.
The two returning women, which Finnish media said are both known to be radicalized Daesh sympathizers, will face thorough screening by security officials upon return.
The Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said Sunday that Finnish security police consider both of them “a security threat.” It marked the first time that Finland repatriated adults from Syrian camps apart from orphaned children.
The women and children who just arrived in Germany were detained at the Al-Hol and Roj camps in northeastern Syria, the German foreign ministry said. The camps are managed by the Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria, but lack basic services and have been rife with diseases and lawlessness.
Al-Hol holds more than 60,000 Syrian, Iraqi and Western detainees, most either family members of Daesh fighters or supporters of the group who had remained in the territories it held until the final battle in March last year. In late 2019, Finland repatriated two orphans from the Al-Hol camp. Around 15 Finnish children and five adults still remain there, Finnish officials said Sunday.
Roj is a smaller camp with mostly Westerners — also family members of imprisoned or killed Daesh fighters or supporters.
The Kurdish-led authorities said last month they would begin releasing some of the 25,000 Syrians held in the Al-Hol camp, allowing them to return home if they choose to.

Topics: Syria Germany

