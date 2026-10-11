REGGIO EMILIA, Italy: Lazio maintained their ​impressive start to the season with a 3-1 win over Monza on Sunday to move level on points with Serie A leaders Inter Milan, AS Roma preserved their unbeaten record with a 0-0 draw at Como despite going down to 10 men and AC Milan drew 1-1 at Sassuolo.

Inter moved to 16 points with Saturday’s 3-0 win over Parma and Lazio joined them despite almost allowing 10-man Monza back in the game. Roma are two points behind in third, with Milan fourth on 12 points and Como one point back in sixth spot.

Gennaro ‌Gattuso’s Lazio took ‌a third-minute lead at the Stadio Olimpico when Nuno Tavares ​rifled ‌an ⁠unstoppable shot ​into ⁠the roof of the net from outside the area.

Midway through the first half, Lazio doubled their advantage with Gustav Isaksen finding the far bottom corner with a first-time shot from wide in the box. Monza’s comeback chances then took a hammering when they had Lorenzo Lucchesi sent off 10 minutes before the break.

Instead, Lazio appeared to switch off, and Monza pulled one back in the opening minute of the second half. Dany Mota flicked on a corner for Saba Goglichidze to head ⁠home, and for long periods the visitors had Lazio under the ‌cosh.

Mota was twice denied by Lazio keeper Christos Mandas ‌and Samuele Birindelli pulled a shot narrowly wide before Lazio ​regrouped and finished off Monza’s challenge two minutes ‌from time through Andrea Pinamonti’s strike from the edge of the six-yard box.

“We can’t ‌afford to play like we did in the second half,” Gattuso told DAZN.

“We shouldn’t be trying to manage the game. We need to keep doing things the right way.”

Como's Assane Diao fights for the ball with Roma's Manu Kone, right, during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Roma, in Como, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP)

ROMA AND MILAN LOSE GROUND

Roma were without injured keeper Mile Svilar, allowing Pierluigi Gollini to make his first league appearance since joining the club in ‌January 2025.

Gollini was in action early on, denying Nico Paz’s attempted chip and at the other end Lorenzo Pellegrini’s shot hit the ⁠upright in an evenly ⁠contested opening half.

It was mostly one-way traffic, however, once Roma’s Donyell Malen was sent off eight minutes after the break and Como piled on the pressure in search of a winner.

Tasos Douvikas fired a shot into the side netting, and Gollini again saved from Paz as Roma hung on to earn a point in the first scoreless draw of the season in Serie A.

Milan also remain unbeaten this season, but failure to hold onto the lead means they also lose ground on the leaders.

Sassuolo keeper Arijanet Muric made saves from Goncalo Ramos, Diego Moreira and Strahinja Pavlovic to keep the game goalless at the break.

Milan introduced Luka Modric from the bench at the start of the second half, and the Croatian playmaker set up ​the opening goal in the 63rd minute ​with a pass into Adrien Rabiot, who scored from a tight angle.

Sassuolo levelled five minutes later, Cas Odenthal firing past Mike Maignan through a crowded six-yard box following a corner kick.