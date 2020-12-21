You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon parliament clears way for forensic audit of central bank

Lebanon parliament clears way for forensic audit of central bank

Lebanon parliament clears way for forensic audit of central bank
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past Central Bank building as Lebanon extends a shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beirut, Lebanon, May 5, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mdkpc

Updated 21 December 2020
AFP

Lebanon parliament clears way for forensic audit of central bank

Lebanon parliament clears way for forensic audit of central bank
  • The IMF and France are among creditors demanding the audit as part of urgent reforms to unlock financial support
Updated 21 December 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament Monday approved a bill that suspends banking secrecy laws for one year to allow for a forensic audit of the central bank, a key demand of international donors, state media said.
“Parliament approved a draft law... that suspends banking secrecy for one year,” the official National News Agency reported.
The vote came in inaccordance with a November decision by parliament to clear hurdles obstructing a forensic audit of the central bank and public institutions, the NNA added.
The International Monetary Fund and France are among creditors demanding the audit as part of urgent reforms to unlock financial support, as the country faces a grinding economic crisis.
But the central bank has claimed that provisions including Lebanon’s Banking Secrecy Law prevent it from releasing some of the necessary information.
“After approving a law that lifts banking secrecy... we can begin a forensic audit,” said Hasan Fadlallah, a lawmaker affiliated with the powerful Shiite Hezbollah movement.
But lawyer and activist Nizar Saghieh argued that Monday’s decision would only be “window dressing” in the absence of a clear intention from government to carry out the audit.
“Implementation is a whole sperate matter,” he told AFP.
New York-based Alvarez and Marsal, a consultancy firm formerly tasked with the audit, scrapped its agreement with the government in November because the central bank had failed to hand over required data.
The move sparked widespread criticism of Lebanon’s authorities.
The country, which defaulted on its debt this year, is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades and is still reeling from a devastating explosion at Beirut’s port that gutted entire neighborhoods of the capital on August 4.
The dire economic straits and the explosion have both been widely blamed on government corruption and incompetence.

Topics: Lebanon Parliament Central Bank

Related

Lebanon police scuffle with students protesting tuition hikes
Middle-East
Lebanon police scuffle with students protesting tuition hikes
Lebanon to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in two months, minister says
Middle-East
Lebanon to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in two months, minister says

Pound falls as investors flee to dollar after disrupted freight

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Pound falls as investors flee to dollar after disrupted freight

Pound falls as investors flee to dollar after disrupted freight
  • The dollar climbed against major peers on Monday
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The British pound and the euro fell on Monday as investors sought refuge in the dollar, after a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain shut down much of the United Kingdom and disrupted international freight.

Sterling fell as much as 2.5 percent against the dollar in morning trading with the yield on two-year British government bonds falling to a record low as Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought an emergency response to the crisis. European stock markets fell after most of Europe cut off transport with the UK, sowing chaos for families and companies just days before Britain exits the European Union.

“The British horror stories of a shortage of goods after a hard Brexit are taking on a whole new drive — for a completely different reason,” said Commerzbank strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann.

Adding to the pressure were growing fears the UK could crash out of its transition period out of the EU on Jan. 1. Britain said the EU should shift position to open the way to a post-Brexit trade deal, but there was no sign a breakthrough, notably on fishing rights.

“The EU offer over the weekend was a very generous one, and countries like France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Ireland are very unlikely to make a further offer,” Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told RTE Radio. The pound was down 1.91 percent to $1.3270 and losing ground against the euro, down 1.23 percent to 91.66 pence. The euro was also falling against the dollar, down 0.65 percent at $1.2175.

But unlike the pound, which faces structural challenges when it leaves — deal or no deal — the EU, the euro’s strength isn’t expected to suffer structurally, said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg.

“It’s a temporary setback in a longer trend,” he said, concerning the euro’s fall on Monday. He expects the currency to eventually resume its rise toward $1.25.

The pandemic stress in Europe overshadowed a weekend deal among US congressional leaders for a $900 billion coronavirus aid package.

The dollar climbed against major peers on Monday, with investors seeking its relative safety as many countries tightened COVID-19 lockdowns.

The dollar’s rebound comes after it sank to two-and-a-half-year lows last week, driven by optimism that vaccines would help revive global growth.

The dollar index gained 0.46 percent to 90.530, after touching 89.723 on Thursday for the first time since April 2018.

The riskier Antipodean currencies weakened at the start of the holiday-shortened trading week as investors rushed for haven assets.

The Aussie dollar dropped 1.52 percent to 75.09 US cents.

The US dollar gained 0.37 percent to 103.68 yen, another safe haven.

Topics: British Pound Dollar Investors

Related

British pound plummets as Brexit alarm spreads
Business & Economy
British pound plummets as Brexit alarm spreads
British pound’s swings cause uncertainty for business
Business & Economy
British pound’s swings cause uncertainty for business

Latest updates

Pound falls as investors flee to dollar after disrupted freight
Saudis experience the magic of Wadi Hanifa in winter
Saudis experience the magic of Wadi Hanifa in winter
Brazil’s bankers prepare floats for Carnival with a difference
I want fighters not victims, says Arsenal boss Arteta
Westwood voted golfer of the year on the European Tour

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.