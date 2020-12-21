You are here

US nuclear submarine passes through Strait of Hormuz

The USS Georgia nuclear submarine was accompanied by two cruisers as she passed through the Strait of Hormuz. (US Navy)
Updated 21 December 2020
Arab News

  • USS Georgia reaches Arabian Gulf in show of force against Iran
LONDON: A US Navy nuclear submarine passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and entered the Arabian Gulf in the latest show of military strength from Washington in the region.

The USS Georgia, which can carry dozens of land-attack cruise missiles, was accompanied by two guided-missile cruisers, the US Navy said.

The narrow waters of the Strait of Hormuz separate Iran from the Arabian Peninsula and are the route through which a large quantity of the world’s crude oil supplies pass on ships. The strait has often been a flashpoint of regional tensions with Iran, with Tehran threatening to close the passage in previous escalations with the US and its allies in the Gulf.

“As an inherently flexible maneuver force, capable of supporting routine and contingency operations, Georgia’s presence demonstrates the United States’ commitment to regional partners and maritime security with a full spectrum of capabilities to remain ready to defend against any threat at any time,” the US Navy said.

The US has flexed its military muscles in the Gulf in recent weeks to warn Iran and reassure America’s Gulf allies at a time of transition in Washington. The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz arrived in the Gulf in late November, and two B-52 bombers recently flew over the Middle East.

On Sunday, the head of US Central Command (Centcom), which oversees US forces in the region, said Washington is “prepared to react” if Iran carries out an attack to mark one year since the killing of Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani. 

“We are prepared to defend ourselves, our friends and partners in the region, and we’re prepared to react if necessary,” Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said.

*With AFP 

Gunman fires at Israeli officers in Jerusalem’s Old City, is shot dead

Gunman fires at Israeli officers in Jerusalem’s Old City, is shot dead

Gunman fires at Israeli officers in Jerusalem’s Old City, is shot dead
JERUSALEM: A gunman opened fire on Israeli police in Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday, before being chased down by officers who shot him dead, police said.
“The suspect reached Huta gate (near the Al-Aqsa mosque compound) and shot at the police position with an (assault) rifle,” a police statement said.
“The officers went in pursuit after the terrorist while shooting at him,” the statement added, with a spokesman confirming to AFP the suspect had been killed.
One police officer was lightly wounded when he fell during the chase, the statement said.
The police spokesman could not provide details on the assailant’s identity.
Similar past attacks have been carried out by Palestinians from Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, as well as by Arab Israelis.
From October 2015, Israel and the West Bank saw a wave of “lone wolf” attacks on Israelis by predominantly young, knife-wielding Palestinians.
Car-ramming attacks were also used, and more rarely, firearms. The attacks have become less frequent but have not stopped altogether.
Israel annexed east Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, following the 1967 Six-Day War, in a move not recognized by most of the international community.

