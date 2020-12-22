Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 19,528

Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April 12

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was a friend of a person who had already been confirmed to have been infected with the virus

Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan's government on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was a friend of a person who had already been confirmed to have been infected with the virus, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference.