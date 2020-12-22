BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 19,528 to 1,530,180, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The reported death toll rose by 731 to 27,006, the tally showed.
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 19,528
