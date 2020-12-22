Indian government ready for talks with protesting farmers: minister

You are here

Protesters shout slogans as they pay tribute to farmers who lost their lives of natural causes while participating in protests against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, in Amritsar on December 20, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 December 2020
Reuters

  • The protesters have blocked roads connecting New Delhi with the neighboring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh
Updated 22 December 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian government is ready to hold further talks with farmers protesting for the repeal of agricultural reform laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been urging the farmers to engage in talks to end the deadlock over the three reform laws introduced in September but the farmers will not relent on their demands, saying the laws would hit them economically while benefiting big retailers.
“We assure our farmers that we’ll listen to them with an open mind,” Tomar told foreign journalists.
The protesters have blocked roads connecting New Delhi with the neighboring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, obstructing public transport and the supply of fruit and vegetables.

US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands

Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

  • Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain ‘asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands’
Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: An American warship sailed through waters off the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Thursday, in the latest challenge to Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims in the region.
Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands,” the US Seventh fleet said in a statement.
“This freedom of navigation operation ... upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan,” it added.
China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it.
The region is believed to have valuable oil and gas deposits.
Further angering those countries, and the US, Beijing has moved aggressively to build reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.
The move came amid a rise in US-China tensions over the coronavirus epidemic, in which Washington has accused Beijing of hiding and downplaying the initial outbreak detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
Relations between both countries have been strained on multiple levels since Donald Trump took office in 2017. A trade war launched by Trump has infuriated Beijing, as did his authorization of a $1.3 billion arms sale to Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province.

