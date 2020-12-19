You are here

  • Home
  • India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip

India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip

India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 inside a mobile testing van in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7jyb9

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip

India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year.
Additional cases in the past 24 hours dropped to 25,152 from a peak of nearly 100,000 in mid-September. The epidemic has infected nearly 1 percent of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, second to the worst-hit United States.
The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 347 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 145,136.
Dr. Randeep Guleria, a government health expert, said India is keeping its fingers crossed as the cases tend to increase in winter months.
“If we can sustain our declining trend for the next two to three months, we should be able to start the vaccination program and start moving away from the pandemic,” Guleria told The Associated Press.
India is home to some of the world’s biggest vaccine-makers and there are five vaccine candidates under different phases of trial in the country.
The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine-maker, is licensed to produce the Oxford University-AstraZeneca shots. India’s Bharat Biotech vaccine also is a front-runner, and the two vaccines are expected to get authorization for emergency use within weeks, said Guleria.
India aims to provide vaccines to 250 million people by July 2021. The government is planning to receive 450 million to 500 million doses, the Health Ministry said.
The first group will include health care and front-line workers. The second group to receive the COVID 19 vaccine will be people over 50 years of age and those under 50 with comorbid conditions, it said.
The pace of new cases has slowed down. It took India 12 days to get from 5 million to 6 million cases, but 22 days to go from 8 million to 9 million, and 29 days to hit 10 million.
India’s economy contracted by 7.5 percent in the July-September quarter following a record slump of 23.9 percent in the previous three months, pushing the country into a recession for the first time in its history. With millions becoming jobless, the Indian government is continuing to relax harsh lockdown restrictions that were imposed in late March.
A large number of offices, shops, businesses, liquor stores, bars and restaurants have reopened. Restricted domestic and international evacuation flights are being operated along with train services. Schools remain closed.

Topics: Coronavirus

UN chief hails migrants’ role in responding to COVID crisis, boosting economies

Updated 19 December 2020
Ephrem Kossaify 

UN chief hails migrants’ role in responding to COVID crisis, boosting economies

UN chief hails migrants’ role in responding to COVID crisis, boosting economies
  • Just as migrants are integral to our societies, they should remain central to our recovery’
Updated 19 December 2020
Ephrem Kossaify 

NEW YORK: This year, International Migrants Day has a special poignancy to it. The millions who were forced by conflict and economic hardship to abandon their homes, family and friends in 2020 have done so amid a pandemic that has made visible the world’s deep-seated inequalities.

From braving harsh winters in makeshift camps to venturing into the sea looking for a safe haven in foreign lands, the most vulnerable are too often left to fend for themselves.

“Millions upon millions of people have experienced the pain of separation from friends and family, the uncertainty of employment and the need to adapt to a new and unfamiliar reality,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “These are emotions felt by migrants around the world every day.”

But it was by underlining “the outsized role” they have played on the frontlines of the pandemic’s response that Guterres has chosen to honor the world’s migrants this year.

While they remain invisible, “societies have come to appreciate their dependence on migrants,” he said.

Migrants have been the first to respond to the pandemic, he added, “from caring for the sick and elderly to ensuring food supplies during lockdowns. Just as migrants are integral to our societies, they should remain central to our recovery.”

The UN chief called for migrants to be included in every country’s pandemic response and vaccination campaigns, “irrespective of their legal status.”

He urged the world to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, the first, intergovernmental agreement to cover all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner.

The agreement was adopted after the September 2016 New York Declaration by 193 heads of state and government who committed to protect the safety, dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of all migrants, regardless of their migratory status.

The leaders also called for supporting host countries, combating xenophobia, integrating migrants and strengthening global governance of migration.

Guterres urged the international community to “reimagine human mobility, enable migrants to reignite economies at home and abroad, and build more inclusive and resilient societies.”

Antonio Vitorino, director-general of the UN’s International Organization for Migration, hailed migrants globally as “champions of resilience when times are tough.”

He said: “The dedication and entrepreneurial spirit (among migrants) we have seen this year reminds us that, as we move from pandemic response to recovery over the coming months, migrants will be an integral part of that return to normal life.”

He added: “Economically disadvantaged, many have become stranded, unable to return home, while still more have been forced to return without due regard for their safety. At the extremes, migrants may be prey to the criminals who would exploit their vulnerability for profit.”

Vitorino urged countries to intensify efforts to grant migrants access to social services and ensure they do not get left behind.

The nearly 300 million migrants are major contributors to host countries’ local economies, while their remittances also support millions back home.

“States should consider migrant workers’ positive assets who bring labor, skills and diversity to host communities,” said Felipe Gonzales Morales, UN special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants. “Migrants and their families should be fully integrated in national plans to build back better.”

Established by the UN General Assembly in 2000 and observed every year since, International Migrants Day is, in Vitorino’s words, a reminder that “human rights are not ‘earned’ by virtue of being a hero or a victim, but are an entitlement of everyone, regardless of origin, age, gender and status.”

He added that this year, “support and protection are needed if migrants are to contribute fully to their, and our, recovery.”

Topics: International Migrants Day UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Related

UN head stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
World
UN head stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
Divert arms money to fight COVID-19, ensure vaccine for all, pope says
World
Divert arms money to fight COVID-19, ensure vaccine for all, pope says

Latest updates

India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip
India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip
Several COVID-19 patients killed in hospital fire in south Turkey
Several COVID-19 patients killed in hospital fire in south Turkey
Bahrain’s rights organization slams silence on Qatar’s targeting of local fishermen
Bahrain’s rights organization slams silence on Qatar’s targeting of local fishermen
Why Sotheby’s Botticelli, Rembrandt show highlights the UAE’s commitment to culture
Why Sotheby’s Botticelli, Rembrandt show highlights the UAE’s commitment to culture
UN chief hails migrants’ role in responding to COVID crisis, boosting economies

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.