Kabul roadside bomb attack kills five

Afghan security personnel and municipality workers remove a damaged vehicle after a roadside bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Dec. 22, 2020. (AP)
Afghan security personnel stand guard at the site of a roadside bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Dec. 22, 2020. (AP)
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a roadside bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Dec. 22, 2020. (AP)
Updated 22 December 2020
AP

  • Not immediately clear if the doctors were targeted in the attack
Updated 22 December 2020
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: A roadside bomb tore through a vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul Tuesday, killing at least five people, four of them doctors, police said.
The doctors worked at the Puli Charkhi prison, Kabul’s main penitentiary, and were killed as they were on the way to their office in the city’s Doghabad neighborhood. It was not immediately clear if the doctors were targeted in the attack.
The car, a white sedan, did not appear to have any markings on it that indicated that its passengers were medical workers. The vehicle was almost completely destroyed in the blast.
Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said two others were wounded in the attack. The identity of the fifth person killed was not immediately known.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which damaged nearby buildings and shops.
The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.
Daesh also claimed responsibility for Saturday’s rocket attacks at the major US base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties in that assault, according to NATO and provincial officials.
On Sunday at least nine people were killed and around 20 others including a member of the parliament were wounded in Kabul when the MP Khan Mohammad Wardak’s convoy was targeted by a car bomb, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.
Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.
At the same time, the Taliban have waged bitter battles against Daesh fighters, particularly in eastern Afghanistan, while continuing their insurgency against government forces.

Topics: Afghanistan

US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands

Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

  • Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain ‘asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands’
Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: An American warship sailed through waters off the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Thursday, in the latest challenge to Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims in the region.
Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands,” the US Seventh fleet said in a statement.
“This freedom of navigation operation ... upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan,” it added.
China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it.
The region is believed to have valuable oil and gas deposits.
Further angering those countries, and the US, Beijing has moved aggressively to build reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.
The move came amid a rise in US-China tensions over the coronavirus epidemic, in which Washington has accused Beijing of hiding and downplaying the initial outbreak detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
Relations between both countries have been strained on multiple levels since Donald Trump took office in 2017. A trade war launched by Trump has infuriated Beijing, as did his authorization of a $1.3 billion arms sale to Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province.

Topics: China US Spratly Islands

