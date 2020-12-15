Kabul’s deputy governor killed in a blast in Afghanistan

You are here

Afghan Municipality workers clean the remains of a vehicle after a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. A sticky bomb attached to an armored vehicle in northern Kabul killed a few, and wounded at least a few others, according to Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief. No further details were immediately available. (AP)
  • Mahboobullah Mohebi, the deputy governor was traveling with his security guards when the blast occurred
KABUL: A bomb attack in Afghanistan’s capital city killed the deputy governor of Kabul on Tuesday, security officials said, adding a sticky bomb was attached to his car by unknown assailants.
Mahboobullah Mohebi, the deputy governor was traveling with his security guards when the blast occurred. Two guards were injured in the blast.
No militant group has made an immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. Last week an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in eastern Kabul while he was on his way to work.

Boko Haram claims kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian students

  • The leader of the group was behind the 2014 abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls in Chibok
KANO, Nigeria: Extremist group Boko Haram on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the abduction of hundreds of school students in northwest Nigeria.
“I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina,” said the leader of the group behind the 2014 abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls in Chibok, in a voice message.

