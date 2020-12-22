You are here

  Thailand tells market buyers to seek tests as coronavirus cases climb

Thailand tells market buyers to seek tests as coronavirus cases climb

A health worker in protective clothing collects nasal swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP)
Updated 22 December 2020
Reuters

  • Thailand had previously kept its epidemic in check, with about 4,300 confirmed cases and 60 deaths before the weekend
  • Authorities said buyers from 22 provinces were known to have been there from Dec. 1-18 and should get tested
SAMUT SAKHON, Thailand: Thailand confirmed 427 new coronavirus infections and urged about 1,000 people spanning a quarter of the country’s provinces to seek tests on Tuesday, in a bid to contain its biggest COVID-19 outbreak yet.
The new cases include 397 migrants in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon, where an outbreak was discovered at the weekend following positive tests for COVID-19 among hundreds of workers at a large seafood center.
More than 1,100 cases, mostly from neighboring Myanmar with no symptoms, have since been traced back to the now shuttered center, where scores of vendors typically deal in shrimps and other seafood sold widely.
Authorities said buyers from 22 provinces were known to have been there from Dec. 1-18 and should get tested.
“There are about 1,000 people across the country who went to buy goods at the market,” Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country’s COVID-19 taskforce, told a briefing.
“But don’t panic. Anybody who went should be tested for COVID.”
Thailand had previously kept its epidemic in check, with about 4,300 confirmed cases and 60 deaths before the weekend, among the world’s lowest numbers.
Its success has been largely down to swift contact tracing and quarantine and strict entry requirements that have decimated its tourism industry, a crucial sector for its economy, Southeast Asia’s second-largest.
There were 16 other cases reported on Tuesday in eight different provinces, including five infections in Bangkok. Fourteen imported cases were also confirmed.
Myanmar is a key source of labor for Thailand’s seafood sector and authorities suspect some workers may have returned from the country since infections there started to surge in August. Myanmar has reported nearly 117,000 cases.
Thai authorities are setting up a field hospital in Samut Sakhon to test and treat migrant workers.

WASHINGTON: An American warship sailed through waters off the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Thursday, in the latest challenge to Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims in the region.
Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands,” the US Seventh fleet said in a statement.
“This freedom of navigation operation ... upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan,” it added.
China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it.
The region is believed to have valuable oil and gas deposits.
Further angering those countries, and the US, Beijing has moved aggressively to build reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.
The move came amid a rise in US-China tensions over the coronavirus epidemic, in which Washington has accused Beijing of hiding and downplaying the initial outbreak detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
Relations between both countries have been strained on multiple levels since Donald Trump took office in 2017. A trade war launched by Trump has infuriated Beijing, as did his authorization of a $1.3 billion arms sale to Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province.

