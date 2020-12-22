You are here

  • Home
  • PIF appoints new executive team, names Rania Nashar as advisor to fund governor

PIF appoints new executive team, names Rania Nashar as advisor to fund governor

PIF appoints new executive team, names Rania Nashar as advisor to fund governor
The new appointments aim to support and implement PIF’s ambitious strategy by enhancing its executive team expertise, both within the Fund and across its many portfolio companies. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8wdv

Updated 18 sec ago
Argaam

PIF appoints new executive team, names Rania Nashar as advisor to fund governor

PIF appoints new executive team, names Rania Nashar as advisor to fund governor
  • Nashar is the first Saudi woman to hold an executive position for a banking group
  • The PIF is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world
Updated 18 sec ago
Argaam

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced today, Dec. 22, appointments in the executive management as part of its expansion drive.

The appointments included:

-Yazeed Bin Abdul Rahman AlHumied as new Head of the Fund’s Local Holdings Investments

-Rashed Sharif as the Managing Director and CEO of the merged entity of NCB Capital and Samba Capital

-Rania Nashar as an advisor to the PIF’s Governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan

-Fahad Alsaif as new Head of Corporate Finance

-Alireza Zaimi, previous Head of Corporate Finance, as Special Advisor to Yasir Al-Rumayyan

-Saad Alkroud as acting Chief of Staff

The new appointments aim to support and implement PIF’s ambitious strategy by enhancing its executive team expertise, both within the Fund and across its many portfolio companies.

Rania Nashar will hold the advisor position to the fund’s Governor as a new member in the PIF. She has more than 20 years of experience in the banking sector, governance, risk management, and compliance.

Nashar is the first Saudi woman to hold an executive position for a banking group, as she was appointed as Samba Financial Group’s CEO. She is a member of several boards of directors, including the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Alsaif joined the Fund from his role as the chief executive of the National Debt Management Center and advisor to the Finance Minister. He has more than 20 years of experience in corporate and investment banking. In addition, he will become a member of PIF’s management committee.

The PIF has a strong leadership team with extensive experience in various fields. These experiences will enhance the growth of the fund's diversified portfolio and range of business interests.

Welcoming Rania Nashar and Fahad Alsaif to the fund, PIF Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan affirmed that they will bring extensive financial and banking experience to their strategic positions, which will contribute to accelerating the fund growth.

“These appointments further strengthen our proven leadership team and are critical to ensuring we continue to achieve our ambitious growth trajectory and important mandate on behalf of the people of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The PIF is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world. The Fund is the main engine helping to drive Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation as part of the country’s Vision 2030. PIF last week surpassed the 1,000-employee mark, expanding from an initial 40 employees in 2016.

PIF's assets under management (AUM) have grown to more than SR1.3 trillion ($360 billion), with a total of SR311 billion ($83 billion) being invested in the Saudi economy in the past four years, leading to creation of more than 190,000 new job opportunities across the Kingdom.

According to data compiled by Argaam, Samba Financial Group’s board of directors approved on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, the resignation of Rania Mahmoud Nashar from the position of Group CEO, effective Jan. 31, 2021.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: PIF

Related

NCB, Samba merger hailed as historic step
Business & Economy
NCB, Samba merger hailed as historic step
Update NCB and Samba mull mega merger as Saudi banking sector consolidates
Business & Economy
NCB and Samba mull mega merger as Saudi banking sector consolidates

Australian regulator delays decision on Google-Fitbit merger

Updated 22 December 2020
AP

Australian regulator delays decision on Google-Fitbit merger

Australian regulator delays decision on Google-Fitbit merger
  • EU regulators last week approved the deal after Google promised to restrict user data
  • Human rights and consumer groups have called on authorities to block the deal over privacy and antitrust concerns
Updated 22 December 2020
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia’s competition regulator on Tuesday delayed for three months its decision on Google’s plan to buy fitness gadget maker Fitbit for $2.1 billion despite the European Union giving conditional approval to the deal.
The European Union regulators last week approved the deal after Google promised to restrict user data and ensure Android phones work with other wearable devices for at least 10 years.
But the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was not prepared to accept a similar court-enforceable undertaking from the Silicon Valley tech giant.
“We are not satisfied that a long-term behavioral undertaking of this type in such a complex and dynamic industry could be effectively monitored and enforced in Australia,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.
“The ACCC continues to have concerns that Google’s acquisition of Fitbit may result in Fitbit’s rivals, other than Apple, being squeezed out of the wearables market, as they are reliant on Google’s Android system and other Google services to make their devices work effectively,” he added.
The ACCC would continue its investigation and set March 25 as its decision date, he said.
Google said in a statement it was disappointed at the delay but would continue to engage with the ACCC to answer the regulators’ questions.
Sims said his concerns about the deal were aligned with those of the US Department of Justice than those of the European Union.
Australia wanted to see what the US decided before making its own decision, Sims said.
The EU decision was largely focused on Google’s use of data, he said.
“We at the ACCC and the D.o.J have a very different theory of harm,” Sims told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“We’re concerned that if Google gets hold of Fitbit, that could mean, just like you’ve got a bit of a duopoly with apps, you’d have a duopoly with wearables, which in our view would significantly reduce competition,” he added.
Human rights and consumer groups have called on authorities to block the deal over privacy and antitrust concerns.

Topics: Australia Google Fitbit

Related

EU launches ‘in-depth’ investigation of Google bid for Fitbit
Business & Economy
EU launches ‘in-depth’ investigation of Google bid for Fitbit
Fitbit buy is Google’s latest step into gadgetry
Business & Economy
Fitbit buy is Google’s latest step into gadgetry

Latest updates

Official cost for postponed Tokyo Olympics up by 22% to $15.4 billion
Official cost for postponed Tokyo Olympics up by 22% to $15.4 billion
PIF appoints new executive team, names Rania Nashar as advisor to fund governor
PIF appoints new executive team, names Rania Nashar as advisor to fund governor
Israeli envoys fly to Morocco to see king, firm up US-brokered ties
Israeli envoys fly to Morocco to see king, firm up US-brokered ties
Thailand tells market buyers to seek tests as coronavirus cases climb
Kabul roadside bomb attack kills five
Kabul roadside bomb attack kills five

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.