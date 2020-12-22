You are here

  • Home
  • US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands

US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands

US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands
Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain ‘asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands,’ the US Seventh fleet said in a statement. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5yrqh

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands

US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands
  • Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain ‘asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands’
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: An American warship sailed through waters off the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Thursday, in the latest challenge to Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims in the region.
Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands,” the US Seventh fleet said in a statement.
“This freedom of navigation operation ... upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan,” it added.
China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it.
The region is believed to have valuable oil and gas deposits.
Further angering those countries, and the US, Beijing has moved aggressively to build reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.
The move came amid a rise in US-China tensions over the coronavirus epidemic, in which Washington has accused Beijing of hiding and downplaying the initial outbreak detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
Relations between both countries have been strained on multiple levels since Donald Trump took office in 2017. A trade war launched by Trump has infuriated Beijing, as did his authorization of a $1.3 billion arms sale to Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province.

Topics: China US Spratly Islands

Related

Chinese destroyer extremely close to American warship: US
World
Chinese destroyer extremely close to American warship: US
US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’
World
US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’

Kremlin says Navalny suffers ‘delusions of persecution’

Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Kremlin says Navalny suffers ‘delusions of persecution’

Kremlin says Navalny suffers ‘delusions of persecution’
  • The FSB Monday described evidence provided in Navalny’s claims as “fake”
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that opposition leader Alexei Navalny was a “sick” man who suffered psychological complexes surrounding authority and power, after he claimed Russian security services had poisoned him.
Navalny said on Monday that the FSB security service was behind an attempted assassination by poisoning in August in an incident that led the European Union to sanction senior Russian officials.
The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner has “delusions of persecution,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Navalny also exhibited clear “traits of megalomania.”
The FSB Monday described evidence provided in Navalny’s claims as “fake” and accused the Kremlin critic of having received support from foreign intelligence services.
Peskov said Monday that the FSB “protects you and me from terrorism” and described the domestic intelligence agency as “effective.”
He added: “Such attempts cannot discredit the FSB.”
Navalny fell violently ill during a flight from Siberia to Moscow in August and was hospitalized in the city of Omsk before being transported to Berlin by medical aircraft.

Topics: Alexei Navalny

Related

Navalny says Merkel visited him in Berlin hospital
World
Navalny says Merkel visited him in Berlin hospital
Navalny discharged, full recovery ‘possible’: Berlin hospital
World
Navalny discharged, full recovery ‘possible’: Berlin hospital

Latest updates

George Clooney talks isolation, ‘The Midnight Sky’
George Clooney talks isolation, ‘The Midnight Sky’
US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands
US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands
Iraq inks preliminary deal for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Iraq inks preliminary deal for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Abu Dhabi secures funding to build world’s largest solar power plant
Abu Dhabi secures funding to build world’s largest solar power plant
Kremlin says Navalny suffers ‘delusions of persecution’
Kremlin says Navalny suffers ‘delusions of persecution’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.