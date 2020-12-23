You are here

Israel to hold snap election, with Netanyahu facing new challenges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a statement at the Israeli Knesset, or Parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Netanyahu said, “We did not want elections, but we will win.” (Pool Photo via AP)
  • Netanyanu faces public anger over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic
  • He will also have to contend with a new rival from the right, Gideon Saar
JERUSALEM: Israel will hold a snap election in March after parliament failed on Tuesday to meet a deadline to pass a budget, triggering a ballot presenting new challenges for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Campaigning in Israel’s fourth parliamentary election in two years gets underway with Netanyanu facing public anger over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and while he is engaged in a corruption trial, the first against an Israeli prime minister.
Israel’s longest-serving leader will also have to contend with a new rival from the right, Gideon Saar, a defector from Netanyahu’s Likud party who an opinion poll on Israel’s Kan public TV on Tuesday showed was drawing even with him.
Netanyahu, who has denied any criminal wrongdoing, and the current defense minister, centrist politician Benny Gantz, established a unity government in May after three inconclusive elections held since April 2019.
But they have been locked in a dispute over passage of a national budget key to implementing a deal in which Gantz was to have taken over from Netanyahu in November 2021.
The Speaker of Parliament declared its dissolution late on Tuesday in a session broadcast on live television, saying a snap election was automatically triggered by its failure to approve a budget.

Tunisia says it does not intend to normalize relations with Israel

  • Tunisia says its position will not be affected by any international changes
TUNIS: Tunisia is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and its position will not be affected by any international changes, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Morocco this week joined the list of Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel this year, and Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king.
Tunisia’s position dented speculation that it would be the next Arab country to normalize relations with Israel at the behest of the administration of US President Donald Trump.
The New York Times had reported on Monday that officials familiar with the Trump administration’s efforts said Oman and Tunisia might be the next states to forge ties with Israel.
“As Tunisia respects the sovereign positions of other countries, it affirms that its stance is principled, and changes in the international scene will never affect it,” a foreign ministry statement said.
Morocco followed the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in moving toward normal relations with Israel. Palestinians have censured the US-brokered deals, seeing a betrayal of a long-standing demand that Israel first meet their statehood demand.

