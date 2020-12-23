You are here

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday. (AFP file photo)
Argaam

  • Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.

1) Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s (Advanced) board of directors recommended a 6.5 percent cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020, at SR0.65 ($0.17) per share, amounting to SAR 140.7 million.

2) Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. posted a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR50.7 million for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2020.

3) Samba Financial Group’s board of directors approved the resignation of Rania Mahmoud Nashar from the position of Group CEO, effective Jan. 31, 2021.

4) Saudi Industrial Investment Group’s (SIIG) board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020, at SR0.5 per share.

5) Dallah Healthcare Co. (DHC) completed the acquisition of 78.59 percent stake in Makkah Medical Center Co. for SR161.1 million.

6) Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) secured alternative Sharia-compliant banking facilities from the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) at a total value of SR3.6 billion.

7) Ataa Educational Co. signed an agreement to fully acquire Education International Schools LLC for a total value of SR40 million.

8) Saudi Fisheries Co. received the ownership transfer certificate for the 6,264 square meter land plot in Riyadh from the notary public.

9) Wafrah for Industry & Development Co. received letters from the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) requiring it to amend Zakat declarations submitted from 2014 to 2018.

10) Brent crude on Wednesday declined 70 cents to reach $49.38 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 67 cents to reach $46.35/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Markets Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s location, resources give special economic zones competitive edge: minister

Argaam

Saudi Arabia's location, resources give special economic zones competitive edge: minister

  • The Kingdom is currently planning for the establishment of special economic zones for major competitive industries and services
  • the special economic zones would spur the drive towards specialization and the transfer of expertise between groups
Argaam

Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi, said that promoting the special economic zones is an integral part of the economic transformation plan within Vision 2030, especially as the Kingdom's prime location as a link between three continents, besides its abundance of natural and human resources, give these zones a competitive edge.

The Kingdom is currently planning for the establishment of special economic zones for major competitive industries and services, using a multi-sector approach that combines between the relevant government agencies, local authorities and investors at the local and international levels, said Al-Qasabi, in an interview cited in the "Investment Brief for Q3 2020" report.

The lessons learnt from around the world showed that effective special economic zones represent powerful factors in supporting economic development, as they provide the infrastructure required to attract foreign direct investment, said the minister.

He further indicated that the special economic zones would spur the drive towards specialization and the transfer of expertise between groups. They will also represent launching platforms for exports, and enable the government to test the policies and regulatory reforms prior to expanding their scope to the main economy.

During the 2021 Budget Forum held earlier this month, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that the free economic zones planned to be launched in Saudi Arabia are under final review by the government, according to Argaam's available data.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia

