10 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.

1) Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s (Advanced) board of directors recommended a 6.5 percent cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020, at SR0.65 ($0.17) per share, amounting to SAR 140.7 million.

2) Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. posted a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR50.7 million for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2020.

3) Samba Financial Group’s board of directors approved the resignation of Rania Mahmoud Nashar from the position of Group CEO, effective Jan. 31, 2021.

4) Saudi Industrial Investment Group’s (SIIG) board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020, at SR0.5 per share.

5) Dallah Healthcare Co. (DHC) completed the acquisition of 78.59 percent stake in Makkah Medical Center Co. for SR161.1 million.

6) Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) secured alternative Sharia-compliant banking facilities from the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) at a total value of SR3.6 billion.

7) Ataa Educational Co. signed an agreement to fully acquire Education International Schools LLC for a total value of SR40 million.

8) Saudi Fisheries Co. received the ownership transfer certificate for the 6,264 square meter land plot in Riyadh from the notary public.

9) Wafrah for Industry & Development Co. received letters from the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) requiring it to amend Zakat declarations submitted from 2014 to 2018.

10) Brent crude on Wednesday declined 70 cents to reach $49.38 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 67 cents to reach $46.35/bbl.

