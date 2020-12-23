You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon to ask consultants A&M to resume central bank audit

Lebanon to ask consultants A&M to resume central bank audit

Lebanon to ask consultants A&M to resume central bank audit
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past Central Bank building as Lebanon extends a shutdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in Beirut, Lebanon, May 5, 2020. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cdh9y

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon to ask consultants A&M to resume central bank audit

Lebanon to ask consultants A&M to resume central bank audit
  • Parliament agreed this week to lift banking secrecy for one year, after the restructuring consultancy pulled out of the audit
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s finance minister said on Wednesday the country would contact Alvarez & Marsal to resume a forensic audit of the central bank, a key condition for foreign aid that has hit a roadblock.
Parliament agreed this week to lift banking secrecy for one year, after the restructuring consultancy pulled out of the audit, saying it had not received information it required.
“It was decided based on the law from parliament and government decisions to contact the firm A&M to resume the forensic audit,” the minister’s office cited him as saying after meeting with the president.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Lebanon parliament clears way for forensic audit of central bank
Business & Economy
Lebanon parliament clears way for forensic audit of central bank
Lebanon police scuffle with students protesting tuition hikes
Middle-East
Lebanon police scuffle with students protesting tuition hikes

Turkey court sentences exiled journalist Dundar to 27 years jail

Updated 15 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Turkey court sentences exiled journalist Dundar to 27 years jail

Turkey court sentences exiled journalist Dundar to 27 years jail
  • The court in Istanbul found Dundar guilty over a story about an arms shipment intercepted at the Syrian border
Updated 15 min 51 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced prominent journalist Can Dundar, exiled in Germany, to more than 27 years in jail on charges of aiding a terror group and espionage, local media reported.
The court in Istanbul found Dundar, who served as editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet daily before fleeing to Germany in 2016, guilty over a story about an arms shipment intercepted at the Syrian border, which it claimed was destined for Syrian rebels.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Turkey conducts exercises in eastern Mediterranean
Middle-East
Turkey conducts exercises in eastern Mediterranean
Turkey’s promise to send arms to Somalia draws criticism
Middle-East
Turkey’s promise to send arms to Somalia draws criticism

Latest updates

Lebanon to ask consultants A&M to resume central bank audit
Lebanon to ask consultants A&M to resume central bank audit
Turkey court sentences exiled journalist Dundar to 27 years jail
Turkey court sentences exiled journalist Dundar to 27 years jail
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail
Russia reports 27,250 new coronavirus cases
Russia reports 27,250 new coronavirus cases
Turkish parliament extends law for troop deployment to Libya
Turkish parliament extends law for troop deployment to Libya

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.