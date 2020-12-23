Egyptian government reviews plan to control population growth

You are here

A picture shows on February 11, 2020 a general view of Al-Atba district of the Egyptian capital Cairo. (AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  The government aims to reduce the fertility rate to 2.4 births per woman by 2030
CAIRO: The Egyptian government is currently reviewing the final version of the National Strategy for Population Growth Control (2021-2023), which will then be submitted to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for approval.

During a meeting of the review committee on Tuesday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said population growth is one of the most important challenges the country faces, since it negatively affects development and citizens’ quality of life.

The government aims to reduce the fertility rate to 2.4 births per woman by 2030. The rate is currently 3.25 births per woman, according to data from the United Nations.

The strategy includes improving job opportunities for women aged 18 to 45, so that they are more likely to gain financial independence; raising awareness of the economic and social issues created by population growth; and making family planning methods available for free.

During her presentation of the executive plan for the National Strategy for Population Growth Control (2021-2023), Demographic Center Director Amira Tawadros said that the plan includes a number of activities to achieve these goals, including the implementation of one million micro-projects, in addition to training 2 million women in project management, digital literacy and financial inclusion, and a further one million women in entrepreneurship and education — as well as training 200 women to create medical textiles to meet the needs of hospitals.

Tawadros also explained that another of the plan’s goals is to see up to 400 NGOs offering family planning services around the country, with support from the government, and to train 2,000 medical staff to work in the family planning field.

The ministry will also run a number of awareness campaigns, including “street theater events,” in coordination with the Ministry of State for Information, and carry out 12 million home visits and stage 30,000 seminars, targeting 6 million women across the country.

The Al-Mawaddah program, she added, will promote good family planning among young men and women and produce relevant educational material. Meanwhile, 10,000 religious leaders will also receive training regarding the population issue and how to incorporate it into religious discourse.

