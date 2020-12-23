You are here

ADCB Egypt targets 25% annual growth, increased market share: CEO
ADCB provides institutional, retail, banking, and investment services inside and outside of Egypt through 47 branches. (Reuters/File)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • ADCB Egypt also aims to pump between 2 and 3 billion pounds into financing project loans
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The managing director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) Egypt has revealed that the bank’s domestic market share was approximately 1 percent and that expansion plans aimed to achieve annual growth of at least 25 percent.

During a press conference, Ihab Al-Swireky said that ADCB was looking to focus on digital services, and financing projects and individuals.

He added that the bank intended to increase its capital during next year to reach 5 billion Egyptian pounds — compared to the current 1.4 billion pounds — through yearly profits and retained earnings, in addition to supporting the parent group in the UAE.

ADCB provides institutional, retail, banking, and investment services inside and outside of Egypt through 47 branches and banking units and has 1,073 employees.

Al-Swireky noted that the bank had this year achieved a high growth rate in its credit portfolio, with 57 percent for companies and 22 percent for retail banking, reaching 17 billion pounds by the end of November, compared to 12.3 billion pounds in December 2019.

He said ADCB was concentrated on financing projects for the private and public sectors in fields including energy and real estate, adding that it was also targeting annual growth of about 25 percent of total budget as part of its strategy for the next five years.

The bank intended to launch the second phase of internet banking for the mobile phone wallet during the first week of January while expanding internet banking services and doubling the number of ATM machines to reach 200 within two years, he added.

He pointed out that a redistribution of branches was in the pipeline to cover all Egyptian governorates, in addition to launching branches in the new administrative capital.

In June, the bank underwent a name change from the Union National Bank Egypt (UNB) to ADCB Egypt.

Its five-pronged strategy in Egypt is to attain growth through tapping into opportunities in the domestic market, achieving sustainability through a deposits base, improving the quality and efficiency of its services and financial products, managing risks, and developing the skills of its employees.

ADCB Egypt also aims to pump between 2 and 3 billion pounds into financing project loans.

Topics: ADCB Egypt Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Ihab Al-Swireky

Egyptian government reviews plan to control population growth

Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The government aims to reduce the fertility rate to 2.4 births per woman by 2030
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian government is currently reviewing the final version of the National Strategy for Population Growth Control (2021-2023), which will then be submitted to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for approval.

During a meeting of the review committee on Tuesday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said population growth is one of the most important challenges the country faces, since it negatively affects development and citizens’ quality of life.

The government aims to reduce the fertility rate to 2.4 births per woman by 2030. The rate is currently 3.25 births per woman, according to data from the United Nations.

The strategy includes improving job opportunities for women aged 18 to 45, so that they are more likely to gain financial independence; raising awareness of the economic and social issues created by population growth; and making family planning methods available for free.

During her presentation of the executive plan for the National Strategy for Population Growth Control (2021-2023), Demographic Center Director Amira Tawadros said that the plan includes a number of activities to achieve these goals, including the implementation of one million micro-projects, in addition to training 2 million women in project management, digital literacy and financial inclusion, and a further one million women in entrepreneurship and education — as well as training 200 women to create medical textiles to meet the needs of hospitals.

Tawadros also explained that another of the plan’s goals is to see up to 400 NGOs offering family planning services around the country, with support from the government, and to train 2,000 medical staff to work in the family planning field.

The ministry will also run a number of awareness campaigns, including “street theater events,” in coordination with the Ministry of State for Information, and carry out 12 million home visits and stage 30,000 seminars, targeting 6 million women across the country.

The Al-Mawaddah program, she added, will promote good family planning among young men and women and produce relevant educational material. Meanwhile, 10,000 religious leaders will also receive training regarding the population issue and how to incorporate it into religious discourse.

Topics: Egypt EGYPT POPULATION

