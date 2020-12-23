You are here

Japan's energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall

Japan’s energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall
Japan needs to reform outdated policies on land use and the national grid if it is to meet a new goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. (AFP)
Japan’s energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall

Japan’s energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall
  Critics have long bemoaned a lack of ambition in Japan's policy, which currently aims for 22-24 percent of the country's energy to come from renewables by 2030
TOKYO: Japan needs to boost renewable energy by reforming outdated policies on land use and the national grid if it is to meet a new goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, industry players and experts say.

Since announcing the 2050 target in November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government has pledged to spend $20 billion on green tech and set ambitious new wind power targets.

But the world’s third-largest economy has a lot of catching up to do, said Ken Isono, CEO of renewable energy company Shizen Energy. “Japan could be a leading country in solar, 15 years ago it used to be,” he told AFP.

“But I think Japan lacked vision and so it got totally left behind.”

Critics have long bemoaned a lack of ambition in Japan’s policy, which currently aims for 22-24 percent of the country’s energy to come from renewables by 2030.

Around 17 percent already came from renewables in 2017, and a combination of growth in the sector and a pandemic-related fall in demand means Japan is on track to meet its 2030 target this year.

Japan was the sixth-biggest contributor to global greenhouse emissions in 2017, according to the International Energy Agency. It relies heavily on coal and liquefied natural gas, particularly with many of its nuclear reactors still offline after the 2011 Fukushima accident.

Isono, whose firm works in solar, wind and hydroelectric, thinks the government should set a goal of “at least 40 percent” renewable energy by 2030, which he calls realistic rather than visionary.

But getting there will require concrete action, particularly on land use, he argued. Japan is sometimes assumed to struggle with renewables because its mountainous territory is ill-suited for solar and wind installation.

But Isono said that is “an excuse,” pointing to the country’s comparatively abundant abandoned and underutilized farmland.

“The average age of most farmers in Japan is almost 70 years old. In five or 10 years, nobody is going to be doing agriculture ... How can we create energy from that land?” he said. Isono favors legal reforms to make it easier for municipalities to take over such land and use it for renewable energy projects, an idea backed by others in the sector and some in government.

Freeing up farmland would mostly benefit solar, which dominates Japan’s renewable sector because panels are comparatively easy to install and maintain, and offer flexibility in terms of project size.

But there are also some specific factors holding back other options, including wind power, according to Mika Ohbayashi, director of the Renewable Energy Institute, a think tank in Tokyo.

Wind projects are more efficient the larger they are, but securing grid access for significant output is a challenge, because Japan’s existing utilities dominate and “have restricted access to decentralized renewables such as wind power,” she said.

And there are other barriers: wind projects generating over 10 megawatts require an often lengthy environmental assessment — the bar for such assessment of coal-fired plants is 150 megawatts.

Offshore wind has been floated as an area for potential renewable growth, with the government now planning to generate up to 45 gigawatts by 2040.

That is a massive jump from the 20,000 kilowatts currently being produced, and not everyone is convinced it is realistic.

“Unlike the EU market, there’s not very many places that are suitable for wind generation,” said Shinichi Suzuki, CEO of XSOL, a Japanese firm specializing in solar panel installation and operation.

“Offshore wind generation requires a lot of specialized knowledge... and while 10 years ago the generation costs of wind were cheaper than solar, now the situation is reversed, solar is much cheaper.”

XSOL also believes solar is uniquely suitable for Japan as a “resilient” power source on homes and businesses that can continue supply after disasters like earthquakes.

However Japan expands renewable production, the grid system needs reform, Ohbayashi said, including ending the distribution priority for nuclear and fossil fuel power.

“Renewables are allowed grid access on the condition that they accept output curtailment without any compensation if supply exceeds demand,” she points out.

And in some places, transmission line capacity is reserved for nuclear plants that are not even operating.

Suzuki is pragmatic about the challenges ahead, calling the 2050 carbon-neutral goal “possible, but difficult.”

“It depends on our will. As the Japanese people, the government, the industry — we need to work hard.”

ADCB Egypt targets 25% annual growth, increased market share: CEO

Updated 36 min 59 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

ADCB Egypt targets 25% annual growth, increased market share: CEO

ADCB Egypt targets 25% annual growth, increased market share: CEO
  ADCB Egypt also aims to pump between 2 and 3 billion pounds into financing project loans
Updated 36 min 59 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The managing director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) Egypt has revealed that the bank’s domestic market share was approximately 1 percent and that expansion plans aimed to achieve annual growth of at least 25 percent.

During a press conference, Ihab Al-Swireky said that ADCB was looking to focus on digital services, and financing projects and individuals.

He added that the bank intended to increase its capital during next year to reach 5 billion Egyptian pounds — compared to the current 1.4 billion pounds — through yearly profits and retained earnings, in addition to supporting the parent group in the UAE.

ADCB provides institutional, retail, banking, and investment services inside and outside of Egypt through 47 branches and banking units and has 1,073 employees.

Al-Swireky noted that the bank had this year achieved a high growth rate in its credit portfolio, with 57 percent for companies and 22 percent for retail banking, reaching 17 billion pounds by the end of November, compared to 12.3 billion pounds in December 2019.

He said ADCB was concentrated on financing projects for the private and public sectors in fields including energy and real estate, adding that it was also targeting annual growth of about 25 percent of total budget as part of its strategy for the next five years.

The bank intended to launch the second phase of internet banking for the mobile phone wallet during the first week of January while expanding internet banking services and doubling the number of ATM machines to reach 200 within two years, he added.

He pointed out that a redistribution of branches was in the pipeline to cover all Egyptian governorates, in addition to launching branches in the new administrative capital.

In June, the bank underwent a name change from the Union National Bank Egypt (UNB) to ADCB Egypt.

Its five-pronged strategy in Egypt is to attain growth through tapping into opportunities in the domestic market, achieving sustainability through a deposits base, improving the quality and efficiency of its services and financial products, managing risks, and developing the skills of its employees.

ADCB Egypt also aims to pump between 2 and 3 billion pounds into financing project loans.

DiplomaticQuarter: Bangladesh envoy lauds IMCTC’s works

