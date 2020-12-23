You are here

Global cargo logjam deepens, delaying goods for retailers, automakers

Transportation and trade sources warn that prolonged industry disruption could cause shortages and complicate the global economic recovery. (AFP)
Reuters

  Surge in demand for goods amid pandemic has upended normal trade flows
Reuters

LOS ANGELES/LONDON: Amazon seller Bernie Thompson shifted half of his production out of China to reduce his business risks and still found himself in the crosshairs of logistical chaos besetting the movement of goods around the globe.

A surge in demand for furniture, exercise equipment and other goods for shoppers sheltering at home in a worsening COVID-19 pandemic has upended normal trade flows.

That has stranded empty cargo containers in the wrong places, spawning bottlenecks that now stretch from factories to seaports.

Container ship operators ferry the majority of consumer goods, and transportation and trade sources warn that prolonged industry disruption could cause shortages and complicate the global economic recovery.

Thompson, founder of Washington-based Plugable Technologies, sells work-from-home staples like laptop docking stations. He diversified sourcing to be less reliant on a single country for manufacturing and less exposed to US tariffs on Chinese goods.

Things did not go as planned and now, like many other importers, he is concerned about keeping enough product in stock.

“We’ve moved production out of China and moved ourselves right into a disadvantage,” said Thompson.

His new factory in Thailand was first to suffer delays of about four weeks, in part because shipping companies routed empty containers to the top priority US-China trade lane.

Those logistical snags cascaded and now his remaining shipments from China — the world’s No. 1 manufacturer — are postponed by as much as three weeks.

And he is not alone — US retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. in the United Kingdom have also suffered delays.

“Everyone’s trying to squeeze through this narrow opening all at once,” said Rick Woldenberg, chief executive of Illinois-based Learning Resources which supplies educational toys to Amazon.com and other major retailers. It can “really screw up your plans,” he said.

Container ships have been sailing at full load since August – something that has not happened in a decade, said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst with trade association BIMCO.

Rolf Habben Jansen, chief executive of Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, told investors that the container line was “deploying every available ship.”

Frustration is building. Importers and exporters are “upset they’re not able to move their product or crop as willingly as they would like to,” said Gene Seroka, executive director of Port of Los Angeles – the busiest US seaport.

“We need to get the trade flow going to grease the engine for the whole world economy,” said Christopher Tang, a business professor at the University of California-Los Angeles.

Port staffing reductions due to COVID safety rules also play a part.

“It’s a combination of strong volume and slower and less efficient operations,” said Lars Mikael Jensen, head of network with Denmark’s A.P. Moller Maersk, the world’s biggest container line.

“This is the perfect storm for global container flows,” Jensen said.

Japan’s energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall

Updated 4 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Japan's energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall

Japan's energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall
  Critics have long bemoaned a lack of ambition in Japan's policy, which currently aims for 22-24 percent of the country's energy to come from renewables by 2030
Updated 4 min 59 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Japan needs to boost renewable energy by reforming outdated policies on land use and the national grid if it is to meet a new goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, industry players and experts say.

Since announcing the 2050 target in November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government has pledged to spend $20 billion on green tech and set ambitious new wind power targets.

But the world’s third-largest economy has a lot of catching up to do, said Ken Isono, CEO of renewable energy company Shizen Energy. “Japan could be a leading country in solar, 15 years ago it used to be,” he told AFP.

“But I think Japan lacked vision and so it got totally left behind.”

Critics have long bemoaned a lack of ambition in Japan’s policy, which currently aims for 22-24 percent of the country’s energy to come from renewables by 2030.

Around 17 percent already came from renewables in 2017, and a combination of growth in the sector and a pandemic-related fall in demand means Japan is on track to meet its 2030 target this year.

Japan was the sixth-biggest contributor to global greenhouse emissions in 2017, according to the International Energy Agency. It relies heavily on coal and liquefied natural gas, particularly with many of its nuclear reactors still offline after the 2011 Fukushima accident.

Isono, whose firm works in solar, wind and hydroelectric, thinks the government should set a goal of “at least 40 percent” renewable energy by 2030, which he calls realistic rather than visionary.

But getting there will require concrete action, particularly on land use, he argued. Japan is sometimes assumed to struggle with renewables because its mountainous territory is ill-suited for solar and wind installation.

But Isono said that is “an excuse,” pointing to the country’s comparatively abundant abandoned and underutilized farmland.

“The average age of most farmers in Japan is almost 70 years old. In five or 10 years, nobody is going to be doing agriculture ... How can we create energy from that land?” he said. Isono favors legal reforms to make it easier for municipalities to take over such land and use it for renewable energy projects, an idea backed by others in the sector and some in government.

Freeing up farmland would mostly benefit solar, which dominates Japan’s renewable sector because panels are comparatively easy to install and maintain, and offer flexibility in terms of project size.

But there are also some specific factors holding back other options, including wind power, according to Mika Ohbayashi, director of the Renewable Energy Institute, a think tank in Tokyo.

Wind projects are more efficient the larger they are, but securing grid access for significant output is a challenge, because Japan’s existing utilities dominate and “have restricted access to decentralized renewables such as wind power,” she said.

And there are other barriers: wind projects generating over 10 megawatts require an often lengthy environmental assessment — the bar for such assessment of coal-fired plants is 150 megawatts.

Offshore wind has been floated as an area for potential renewable growth, with the government now planning to generate up to 45 gigawatts by 2040.

That is a massive jump from the 20,000 kilowatts currently being produced, and not everyone is convinced it is realistic.

“Unlike the EU market, there’s not very many places that are suitable for wind generation,” said Shinichi Suzuki, CEO of XSOL, a Japanese firm specializing in solar panel installation and operation.

“Offshore wind generation requires a lot of specialized knowledge... and while 10 years ago the generation costs of wind were cheaper than solar, now the situation is reversed, solar is much cheaper.”

XSOL also believes solar is uniquely suitable for Japan as a “resilient” power source on homes and businesses that can continue supply after disasters like earthquakes.

However Japan expands renewable production, the grid system needs reform, Ohbayashi said, including ending the distribution priority for nuclear and fossil fuel power.

“Renewables are allowed grid access on the condition that they accept output curtailment without any compensation if supply exceeds demand,” she points out.

And in some places, transmission line capacity is reserved for nuclear plants that are not even operating.

Suzuki is pragmatic about the challenges ahead, calling the 2050 carbon-neutral goal “possible, but difficult.”

“It depends on our will. As the Japanese people, the government, the industry — we need to work hard.”

