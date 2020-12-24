You are here

Oman border closure disrupts over 300 flights

Oman border closure disrupts over 300 flights
Domestic flights were not affected by the closure. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 December 2020
Arab News

Oman border closure disrupts over 300 flights

Oman border closure disrupts over 300 flights
  • The border closure, which covers ports of entry on land, sea, and air, started on Dec. 22
Updated 24 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Over 300 flights to and from Oman have been cancelled as the country closed its borders for a week due to the new strain of COVID-19 reported in the UK.
The border closure, which covers ports of entry on land, sea, and air, started on Dec. 22, and will last for seven days, as announced by the Supreme Committee, local daily Times of Oman reported.
An official at Oman Airports said 148 incoming passengers have been cancelled as a result of the decision, as well as 159 departure flights.
Domestic flights were not affected by the closure, and cargo planes, goods trucks and freight ships were still allowed access to Oman’s ports.

20 migrants found dead off Tunisian coast, others missing

Updated 24 December 2020
AP

20 migrants found dead off Tunisian coast, others missing

20 migrants found dead off Tunisian coast, others missing
  • The bodies were found off the coastal city of Sfax in central Tunisia
Updated 24 December 2020
AP

TUNIS, Tunisia: Tunisian authorities say 20 African migrants were found dead Thursday after their boat, which was trying to reach Europe, sank in the Mediterranean Sea. Five survivors were rescued and authorities are searching for up to 20 others believed missing.
Defense Ministry spokesman Mohamed Ben Zekri told The Associated Press that Tunisian coast guard boats and local fishermen found the bodies off the coastal city of Sfax in central Tunisia.
According to the survivors, the migrant smuggling boat was carrying about 40 or 50 people heading toward Italy, Ben Zekri said.
Tunisian navy units are on the scene to search for any more survivors.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Tunisian minister arrested over Italy waste scandal
Middle-East
Tunisian minister arrested over Italy waste scandal
Tunisian authorities arrest group in possession of ancient Hebrew book
Middle-East
Tunisian authorities arrest group in possession of ancient Hebrew book

